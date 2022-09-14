Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Democrat accuses fellow state lawmaker of misogynistic behavior
PHOENIX – An Arizona Democrat on Friday publicly accused a fellow state lawmaker of using misogynistic and profane language when talking about her to other officials and lobbyists. District 3 Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson posted a letter to social media with the allegations against District 4 Rep. Brian...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate wants cities, not states, to regulate abortion
PHOENIX – While Arizona’s two major party U.S. Senate nominees have been battling over the abortion issue, a third candidate has a different take on the controversial subject. Marc Victor is the only Libertarian whose name will appear on ballots for Arizona’s general election in November, although his...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Hear what governor candidates have to say about top issues
PHOENIX — KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner was on hand last week when Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs, took part in a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Phoenix. Forstner breaks down the Sept. 7 event...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Think Tank discusses Arizona’s top election-related political issues
The Think Tank’s favorite political guru, Arizona Highground’s Chuck Coughlin, joins the show for a wide-ranging discussion of our politics. The first question of the week: the wisdom of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs begging off a debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. We then move to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion
Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap. Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 […] The post Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Civil liberties attorneys, media organizations remain cautious after injunction placed on police filming law
(Phoenix) — Despite a federal judge’s ruling on Friday blocking the enforcement of a controversial law enforcement recording bill, advocates and attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona remain worried about future measures that penalize accountability of police.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake discusses border, voucher expansion, economy
PHOENIX — Kari Lake is the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona looking to replace term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 8 general election. Lake joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday to give her thoughts on the border, school voucher expansion and the state of the economy.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Prop 308: Community leaders raise awareness about in-state tuition for Dreamers
PHOENIX - A coalition of community organizations have launched an educational awareness campaign to educate Arizona voters about Proposition 308. If passed, Prop 308 would allow non-citizen students to receive in-state college tuition if they attended and graduated from an Arizona school for at least two years. Currently, "Dreamers," DACA...
AZFamily
Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona Shows The Nation What Education Freedom Looks Like | Opinion
It is now clear that two years of unnecessarily long public school shutdowns have produced a massive learning loss.
KTAR.com
Arizona AGO grants $6 million to organizations combating opioid crisis
PHOENIX — The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday it has awarded $6 million in funding to 11 organizations that treat opioid use disorder, lead prevention efforts and educate youth on the dangers of opioids. The grants will go to services in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima...
KTAR.com
EPA awards pollution prevention grant to Arizona under infrastructure bill
PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $296,544 grant under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to limit pollution. The ADEQ Pollution Prevention Program will aim to ward off or reduce pollution through sustainable business practice development, according...
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
kjzz.org
An Arizona journalist spent primary election day as a poll worker. Here's what he saw
As a longtime local political journalist, Hank Stephenson is used to hanging around polling places on election day. But this year, the co-founder of the Arizona Agenda decided to see what it’s like on the other side. Last month he took a gig as a poll worker — and...
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
Comments / 0