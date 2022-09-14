ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Think Tank discusses Arizona’s top election-related political issues

The Think Tank’s favorite political guru, Arizona Highground’s Chuck Coughlin, joins the show for a wide-ranging discussion of our politics. The first question of the week: the wisdom of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs begging off a debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. We then move to...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion

Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap.  Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 […] The post Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Horne
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrat#Ktar News#Republican
KTAR.com

EPA awards pollution prevention grant to Arizona under infrastructure bill

PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $296,544 grant under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to limit pollution. The ADEQ Pollution Prevention Program will aim to ward off or reduce pollution through sustainable business practice development, according...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy