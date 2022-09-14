Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1
In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
blockclubchicago.org
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
wmay.com
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act
Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
wmay.com
Illinois Republican AG candidate says Illinois’ SAFE-T Act can be improved, lawmakers must hurry
(The center Square) – Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Devore is talking about “improving” the SAFE-T Act. While some Republicans want the new law repealed that changes the rules for everything from cash bail to how Illinois prosecutors can deal with suspects in violent crimes, Devore said lawmakers should amend it.
WTHR
Indiana abortion law now in effect
Indiana's statewide abortion law is now in effect. Two lawsuits are pending, but for now the law remains in full effect.
WTHR
New ban makes at home abortions illegal, but not always criminal
INDIANAPOLIS — Pro-abortion rights groups expect more pregnant people will turn to at-home medication abortions now that Indiana’s abortion ban is effect. The new law makes self-managed medication abortions illegal, but not always criminal. 13 Investigates reached out to more than 20 legal experts, prosecutors, doctors, anti-abortion groups...
There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act
Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
wgnradio.com
How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
KMOV
Criticism heightens as IL law ending cash bail nears
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - Illinois’ Safe-T Act is set to go into effect in January, but criticism remains from some law enforcement and prosecutors in the Metro East. The law is set to end cash bail and let a judge decide if someone should be released back into the public or remain in jail until trial.
fox32chicago.com
