Illinois State

fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
WTHR

New ban makes at home abortions illegal, but not always criminal

INDIANAPOLIS — Pro-abortion rights groups expect more pregnant people will turn to at-home medication abortions now that Indiana’s abortion ban is effect. The new law makes self-managed medication abortions illegal, but not always criminal. 13 Investigates reached out to more than 20 legal experts, prosecutors, doctors, anti-abortion groups...
Injustice Watch

There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
wgnradio.com

How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
KMOV

Criticism heightens as IL law ending cash bail nears

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - Illinois’ Safe-T Act is set to go into effect in January, but criticism remains from some law enforcement and prosecutors in the Metro East. The law is set to end cash bail and let a judge decide if someone should be released back into the public or remain in jail until trial.
fox32chicago.com

FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
