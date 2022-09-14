Read full article on original website
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, could still play in Week 3
The injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed, and fortunately for the team, it may
Stephon Gilmore sets record straight on Patriots split
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore made good on an opportunity to set the record straight on his feelings towards his former team, the New England Patriots. When speaking with Tyler Dunne for GoLongTD.com, the two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive back explained that there are no hard feelings with the Patriots. Granted,...
Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick-six sends Chiefs past Chargers
Rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to help the Kansas City Chiefs rally for a
