District 10 high school sports results, Sept. 14

The Junior Varsity Salem football team defeated Canton Central Catholic on Saturday 14-6. Derek Oesch ran for a score and added another through the air. Braedon Cooper helped give the Quakers the lead with just over 30 seconds left when he hauled in the pass from Oesch. James Cibula helped put the game away with a 2 point conversion on a Jump Pass from Oesch. The Quakers improve to 2-2 on the season and host Padua next Saturday at 10:00am.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO