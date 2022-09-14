Read full article on original website
Rockland County road closures expected due to water main break
Road closures are expected in Rockland County on South Broadway near the YMCA due to a water main break.
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
LIRR officials say a massive fire that caused delays in both directions this morning on the Ronkonkoma branch is now under control. Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule. They say the fire...
Brooklyn man facing 9 charges for fiery moped crash
A surveillance camera captured the moment a moped burst into flames after slamming into the side of an NYPD vehicle.
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
Bronxville parking enforcement officer struck by car
A Bronxville parking enforcement officer was struck by a car Thursday morning.
Police: 2 trucks involved in head-on collision on Route 17 in Monroe
Police are investigating a head-on collision involving two trucks in Orange County.
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call about several shots fired just before 1 a.m. They found a man face down in the parking lot of House of Prayer Church of God on Holbrook Street off Fifth Avenue.
NYPD: Man killed, another injured in shooting on Glenwood Road in Brooklyn
Police say a man was killed and another man was injured following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn. They say two men were trying to sell a car on Glenwood Road around 2:30 a.m. when they were shot by the suspects. Police say the suspects drove away in a gray Toyota...
Orange County family says rescue boat left them stranded in Hudson River after having boat issues
An Orange County family was stranded in the Hudson River after their boat would not start. Hugo Arroyo says they were in the river near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge when they contacted Sea Tow for assistance. Arroyo says they asked to be taken to a marina on the west side of...
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
Linden police: 4-year-old struck by car while riding bike, in critical condition
Linden police say a 4-year-old boy who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle is in critical condition.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95 in Darien
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
ALERT CENTER: Police: Woman ate, drank without paying at 7-Eleven; assaulted arresting officer
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at 7-Eleven located on W. Merrick Road at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
NYPD: Man dies from multiple stab wounds in Pelham Bay
Police say a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday night in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The NYPD says the man was found with multiple stab wounds around 10 p.m. on the corner of Wilkinson Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. Officers performed chest compressions on the victim, who was...
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
Newburgh man sentenced to 22 years in prison for double shooting
A Newburgh man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in a double shooting.
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
