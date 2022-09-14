Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for missing 15-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. 15-year-old Camila “Cammie” Guerrero de la Fuente was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street. She is 5’3” and weighs 114 pounds....
foxsanantonio.com
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times while playing Pokémon outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road just after 1:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing. SAPD said the victim was at a nearby...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
KTSA
San Antonio father shoots at man caught peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest side resident says he shot at a man that was peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window. FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments. The daughter spotted the peeping Tom and...
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended for 30 days after two unauthorized chases in two weeks
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who took part in two unauthorized high-speed pursuits in just over a two-week period earlier this year was suspended for 30 days by the department, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Officer Taylor Sanchez was handed separate suspensions of 20 days...
'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
KTSA
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest side. At around 1:15 A.M. Thursday, two drivers pulled over on Camino Villa and got out of their vehicles after something happened on the road to spark the incident. The drivers began...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
foxsanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
