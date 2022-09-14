Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU student and graduate find a way to extend cadaver longevity, BYU professor and students help discover first known depictions of two biblical heroines
BYU student Ayden Olsen and graduate Craig Reeves worked together to find that glycerol is an effective humectant to combat the drying and aging of cadavers in the BYU anatomy lab. The two presented their findings at the College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) conference in Nov. 2021 and won first place.
BYU Newsnet
Dr. Yolanda Pierce shares three lessons learned through interfaith work
The Dean of the Howard University Divinity School, Dr. Yolanda Pierce, spoke to the BYU community and guests on Sept. 15 about early Black American religion and Interfaith opportunities. Those in attendance included President and Sister Worthen, deans, faculty members, special guests and students. One of those students in attendance...
BYU Newsnet
Provo women speak up about running safety
Female BYU student runners speak up about safety in light of the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher who was abducted on her early-morning run in Tennessee earlier in September. According to the annual National Women’s Running Survey, 47% out of 3780 surveyed women said they had...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students learn to find balance for fall 2022 semester
BYU students and faculty shared how it is possible to find a balance between work, school and relationships, especially at the start of a new semester. BYU Student Employment Manager Marden Clark shared his thoughts on managing his time with a busy schedule and full-time job. “There’s no such thing...
BYU Newsnet
Thousands of families collaborate in Gifts of the Heart Exchange
Over a thousand BYU graduate students and community members gathered Sept. 10 for free clothes and gear through the Gifts of the Heart Exchange charity event. Since 2007, BYU’s MBA Spouses Association has run Gifts of the Heart Exchange (GOTHE), a clothing drive for graduate students and families in the area surrounding the university.
BYU Newsnet
Campus vending machines become fully stocked after two years of labor shortages
After nearly two years of labor shortages and supply chain issues left many campus vending machines vacant, their shelves are becoming well-stocked once again. According to BYU Vending employee Sam Larsen, when the COVID-19 pandemic emptied campus in March 2020, BYU Vending services found it difficult to hire enough workers to maintain vending machines on campus and in the MTC.
