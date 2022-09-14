ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

Eye on the Y: BYU student and graduate find a way to extend cadaver longevity, BYU professor and students help discover first known depictions of two biblical heroines

BYU student Ayden Olsen and graduate Craig Reeves worked together to find that glycerol is an effective humectant to combat the drying and aging of cadavers in the BYU anatomy lab. The two presented their findings at the College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) conference in Nov. 2021 and won first place.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Dr. Yolanda Pierce shares three lessons learned through interfaith work

The Dean of the Howard University Divinity School, Dr. Yolanda Pierce, spoke to the BYU community and guests on Sept. 15 about early Black American religion and Interfaith opportunities. Those in attendance included President and Sister Worthen, deans, faculty members, special guests and students. One of those students in attendance...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Provo women speak up about running safety

Female BYU student runners speak up about safety in light of the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher who was abducted on her early-morning run in Tennessee earlier in September. According to the annual National Women’s Running Survey, 47% out of 3780 surveyed women said they had...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students learn to find balance for fall 2022 semester

BYU students and faculty shared how it is possible to find a balance between work, school and relationships, especially at the start of a new semester. BYU Student Employment Manager Marden Clark shared his thoughts on managing his time with a busy schedule and full-time job. “There’s no such thing...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Provo, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
BYU Newsnet

Thousands of families collaborate in Gifts of the Heart Exchange

Over a thousand BYU graduate students and community members gathered Sept. 10 for free clothes and gear through the Gifts of the Heart Exchange charity event. Since 2007, BYU’s MBA Spouses Association has run Gifts of the Heart Exchange (GOTHE), a clothing drive for graduate students and families in the area surrounding the university.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Campus vending machines become fully stocked after two years of labor shortages

After nearly two years of labor shortages and supply chain issues left many campus vending machines vacant, their shelves are becoming well-stocked once again. According to BYU Vending employee Sam Larsen, when the COVID-19 pandemic emptied campus in March 2020, BYU Vending services found it difficult to hire enough workers to maintain vending machines on campus and in the MTC.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy