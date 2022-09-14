ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man points gun to victim’s face, threatens to kill him

A man who reportedly held a firearm inches away from another man’s face while threatening to kill him was indicted by a grand jury this week. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called Aug. 28 to the 3100 block of 58th Street for a disturbance and had to separate the two parties involved.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting

A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts

ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Vidor man facing federal charges in heroin distribution case

ORANGE, Texas — A Vidor man is facing federal charges for dealing heroin after being arrested by Orange County deputies this week. Job Allen Smith, of Vidor, was arrested on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by deputies with the Orange County Support Division according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
VIDOR, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

