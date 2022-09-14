Read full article on original website
Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man. Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.
Indictment: Man points gun to victim’s face, threatens to kill him
A man who reportedly held a firearm inches away from another man’s face while threatening to kill him was indicted by a grand jury this week. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called Aug. 28 to the 3100 block of 58th Street for a disturbance and had to separate the two parties involved.
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting
A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts
ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
Kountze man facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Lumberton bank robbery
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Kountze man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to what police called the first bank robbery ever in Lumberton. Timothy Shane Mitchell pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 16, 2022. The robbery happened on June 6, 2022 at the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
Defendant's 'medical issue' delays trial in murder of Hardin County woman 34 years ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 was delayed Wednesday afternoon when the defendant had a medical issue. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, "experienced a medical issue" during a court recess Wednesday afternoon according to Jefferson County District...
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges
Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance, following an investigation that started in 2020.
Vidor man facing federal charges in heroin distribution case
ORANGE, Texas — A Vidor man is facing federal charges for dealing heroin after being arrested by Orange County deputies this week. Job Allen Smith, of Vidor, was arrested on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by deputies with the Orange County Support Division according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed
Port Arthur Police detectives are looking for video footage from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. “We are looking for footage from that location and from people with Ring cameras on their apartments and any cell phone footage from possible witnesses,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge. It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft. Deputies...
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
