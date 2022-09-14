ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bexar County, TX
Elections
San Antonio, TX
Elections
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Day#Volunteers#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#Northside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Eastwood Village

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Effort to ramp up San Antonio’s economic development nears $38.5M goal

A year and a half into its efforts to raise millions of dollars for a range of goals, San Antonio’s economic development group has nearly reached the finish line. Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership has raised nearly $38 million in five-year pledges during its “All In” fundraising campaign that began in early 2021. The money represents a stepped-up effort to attract corporations to the region, improve local airport connections and educate and retain talent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some

An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy