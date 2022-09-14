Read full article on original website
Related
Bexar County judge candidates Sakai and DeBerry split on easing property tax burden
Speaking Wednesday to real estate professionals in a candidate forum, Bexar County judge hopefuls Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai laid out different approaches to address rising property tax bills. Both agreed that the county’s next leader needs to do more to keep tax bills in check, even though much of...
CPS Energy rebates, favored by Nirenberg, still in budget despite council concern
San Antonio City Council members who dislike a plan to credit excess CPS Energy revenue back to ratepayers will seek to put the money aside for a later discussion, removing it from Thursday’s vote on the city budget. Though budget work sessions over the past three weeks have been...
In approving record budget, City Council OKs bill credit for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to approve a $3.4 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year, including a plan to give CPS Energy’s residential and corporate customers a onetime credit on a future bill. The revival of the plan to return roughly $42 million in surplus revenue from...
The city has approved a CPS Energy rebate. Now what?
Following the San Antonio City Council’s approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget Thursday, all CPS Energy customers will be receiving a rebate on either their November or December energy bill — if they choose to take it, that is. As a result of discourse surrounding the rebate,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paxton files another petition to block SAISD’s paused vaccine mandate
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another petition seeking to reverse a Bexar County judge’s decision that rejected the state’s bid for a temporary injunction to block the San Antonio Independent School District’s staff vaccine mandate. Even though SAISD’S vaccine mandate remains on pause despite the...
As San Antonians brace for more — and worse — flooding, regional plan targets $1B for flood control
From the deadly flood of 1921 that killed more than 200 people and devastated the West Side of San Antonio to the record-setting flood of 1998 that caused 31 deaths and an estimated $750 million in property damage, San Antonio has seen more than its share of deadly floods — and will likely see more as a result of climate change.
Uneven population increase prompts San Antonio ISD redistricting
San Antonio Independent School District will kick off its decennial redistricting process with a community engagement process as it seeks to reapportion residents more evenly into its seven single-member districts. An unequal population increase over the past decade means SAISD must redraw boundaries for six out of seven districts. In...
Bexar County, bullied by the state on elections, struggles to best serve voters
If you are looking for evidence that democracy is in trouble at the local level as well as nationally, look no further than the disagreement among county election and party officials over how to get out the vote. Voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege, as some assert. Yet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UIW police shooting civil trial canceled as settlement nears
The University of the Incarnate Word has agreed to settle a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, a student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer nearly nine years ago, said an attorney representing the family. A long-delayed civil trial for the 2014...
City’s $9M emergency bunker will stockpile water bottles, other supplies
This article has been updated. Among the more obscure additions to San Antonio’s 2023 fiscal year budget: The city plans to acquire an emergency supply bunker to store water bottles, food and other equipment for first responders. The move comes at the recommendation of a committee formed to assess...
Census: Poverty for single mothers on the rise in San Antonio
Newly released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest San Antonio is still among the country’s most impoverished major cities, and that poverty rates may have increased for single mothers with young children — already one of the poorest family demographics. In 2021, a little more than 13%...
Making the case for putting the ‘missing middle’ back on San Antonio’s housing map
The nationwide housing shortage is not a story only about the lack of traditional single-family homes like those in suburban neighborhoods or even conventional garden apartments like the complexes springing up across San Antonio. What’s also missing from the new housing landscape, and thus contributing to the housing crisis, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27-year-old migrant says he was paid to help fill Martha’s Vineyard flight
A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant told the San Antonio Report Thursday he was paid $200 in cash to recruit people from outside San Antonio’s migrant resource center to board a flight that landed at Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday. Emmanuel, who declined to give a reporter his last name, said a...
Where I Live: Eastwood Village
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Here’s how flights out of Kelly Field, a military airfield in San Antonio, got caught up in a political stunt
This article has been updated. The San Antonio airfield where a group of migrants departed for Martha’s Vineyard this week is a 105-year-old facility that today is used by both the military and civilians. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit on Wednesday for flying the group of roughly...
North East ISD hires Secret Service veteran to oversee safety and security
After months of searching for an expert to fill a new position that grew in significance after the Uvalde massacre, a San Antonio school district has hired a former U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee its safety and security. North East ISD on Monday announced Paul Duran, special agent for...
Effort to ramp up San Antonio’s economic development nears $38.5M goal
A year and a half into its efforts to raise millions of dollars for a range of goals, San Antonio’s economic development group has nearly reached the finish line. Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership has raised nearly $38 million in five-year pledges during its “All In” fundraising campaign that began in early 2021. The money represents a stepped-up effort to attract corporations to the region, improve local airport connections and educate and retain talent.
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
CPS Energy leaves door open to reinstate bonus pay for employees, including CEO
While CPS Energy scrapped its incentive pay program for salaried employees in early 2020 as the pandemic thrust the utility into financial chaos, its contract with new President and CEO Rudy Garza leaves the door open for a future bonus pay structure. Garza, who signed a contract last week giving...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0