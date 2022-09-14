Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-NFL star LeSean McCoy rips into Bill Belichick, says Patriots look 'so regular' without Tom Brady
The New England Patriots season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins was yet another thorn in the side of head coach Bill Belichick, whose troubles continue to mount in the absence of Tom Brady. On Tuesday, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy tore into the legendary coach, making it clear where...
NFL・
NFL fans all say same thing as Trevor Lawrence gives cringy pre-match speech to Jaguars teammates before defeat
JACKSONVILLE Jaguars fans have slammed quarterback Trevor Lawrence's "lame" pre-match hype speech last weekend. The 2021 No1 overall pick, 22, was unable to get his Jaguars side off to the perfect start as they crashed to a 28-22 defeat to Washington Commanders. Lawrence threw 45 times on Sunday, completing 24...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Coast News
Looking back at Jaguars loss, takeaways and things to build on
Despite the run game averaging more than seven yards per rush. Travis Etienne and James Robinson only had 15 carries to 42 pass attempts.
Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
Comments / 0