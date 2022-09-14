ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Fort Defiance to host Sevier Days event

By Courtesy of Clarksville Parks and Rec
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EgbE_0hvmmIzJ00

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host Sevier Days, a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Native American and frontier reenactors will demonstrate flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life and flintlock musket firing.

“Our reenactors do a wonderful job of showcasing what life was like long ago,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “The public can feel free to engage with them and ask any questions they may have.”

This is a free event that is open to the public.

For information about Fort Defiance visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931-645-7476.

