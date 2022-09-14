ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday

Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
BERKELEY, CA
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
East Bay city adds its first downtown cannabis dispensary

ANTIOCH — Antioch has approved its first downtown cannabis dispensary after revisiting a proposal that was denied weeks earlier. Mayor Lamar Thorpe brought back the item to the council after a check with the city’s legal team revealed that City Councilwoman Monica Wilson did not need to recuse herself at the previous hearing, which failed on a split vote.
ANTIOCH, CA
Remembering Bill Gilbert, physicist, fitness buff, family man, neighborhood activist, quipster

William (Bill) Spencer Gilbert, a physicist at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, died peacefully on Aug. 26 in the Berkeley home where he had lived since 1967. He was active in Berkeley city governance and politics from the 1960s to 1980s. Bill’s positive attitude, his sharp intellect, and his unfailing sense of humor made him a pleasure to be around until the end. He was 95.
BERKELEY, CA
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
OAKLAND, CA
4-alarm Oakland fire near I-580 burns at least four buildings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A four-alarm brush fire that started in Oakland Friday afternoon burned at least four structures, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD said at 3:29 p.m. that the fire was under control, but crews are still working on hotspots. OFD said the fire is near 35th Avenue and […]
OAKLAND, CA
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA

