Read full article on original website
Related
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
Autopsy says Texas mum found dead in a parking lot died from overheating in car after drinking
A Texas woman who was found dead in her parked vehicle almost three weeks after she vanished from her home died from overheating after drinking inside it, authorities said.Chrissy Powell, 39, was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home on 5 July, leaving her phone, Apple Watch, and vital medication behind. She never arrived at her job as a paralegal and was not seen again until 23 July, when a security guard at a San Antonio shopping centre noticed a suspicious car that had been parked in the mall lot for a week.He approached the vehicle, noticed a foul...
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Mother, former police officer who lost daughter to fentanyl says 'our children are being poisoned'
A former Chicago police officer is pushing to criminalize fentanyl-related poisonings as a homicide after she lost her daughter to the lethal drug in 2015. Terry Almanza joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her efforts to fight for justice and stricter punishments for dealers responsible for distributing fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Complex
93-Year-Old Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Care Home Residents Were Served Dishwashing Liquid Instead of Juice
One 93-year-old has died and two seniors have been hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at an assisted living facility in California. As CBS Bay Area reported, a death investigation has been launched by San Mateo police after reports of a poisoned senior resident at the Atria Hillsdale care home. When officers arrived at the scene on Sunday, they discovered the three individuals had ingested toxic chemicals when they were given soap rather than juice. One of the residents, an unnamed 93-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after she was taken to a nearby hospital. The other two remain hospitalized.
womenworking.com
Boy to Waive Hearing in 10-Year-Old Girl's Death
A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy plans to waive his rights to a preliminary hearing after being accused of luring a girl off a wooded trail and killing her, according to ABC via the Associated Press. He was scheduled to appear remotely at a detention center on Thursday afternoon. The boy’s attorney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unusual way Kiely Rodni’s body was found may result in autopsy delays after shock vid emerges, ex-medical examiner says
A FORMER medical examiner has weighed in on the delay in the autopsy results for a missing teen who was found dead in the back of her submerged car. Kiely Rodni, 16, was missing for 14 days after a party before her body was found inside her vehicle at the bottom of a California lake.
Convicted Stalker Charged With 1985 Murder Of Wisconsin Dad Stabbed To Death In Bed
A Wisconsin prisoner’s jailhouse confessions have led to murder charges in a case that has gone unsolved for 37 years. Donald Wayne Maier, 60, was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Benny Scruggs, 29, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Scruggs was killed in the early morning hours of July 17, 1985 while sleeping in the waterbed of his Wisconsin Rapids trailer home.
Comments / 0