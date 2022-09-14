Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Creek Week Begins with Coastal Clean Up Day on Saturday
To kick off Creek Week this coming September 17-24, the City of Goleta launched a new app for three self-guided tours of bodies of water in and around the city, along with a Creek Week Art Contest. This Saturday, September 17, is also Coastal Cleanup Day in locations that include Goleta/Isla Vista, Carpinteria, and Lompoc. Creek Week is an annual celebration of Santa Barbara County’s creeks, watersheds, and ocean, with events hosted to promote awareness around facets of the aquatic environment.
Lompoc Record
South SLO County cities to pump treated wastewater into Santa Maria aquifer
Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion. Officials said the injection program, called Central...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise: Live Exercise Scheduled for September 15, 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise will take place this Thursday, September 15, 2022, between 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. north of the main Runway 7/25. Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
syvnews.com
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
Vandenberg’s final Delta IV Heavy rocket launch to take place at end of September
A National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-91) aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the afternoon of Sept. 24. The post Vandenberg’s final Delta IV Heavy rocket launch to take place at end of September appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
SFGate
Small plane crashes onto Southern California beach's jetty
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. “All passengers all...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California
If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
sitelinesb.com
Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road
First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
Santa Barbara Independent
Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County
The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
