Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Creek Week Begins with Coastal Clean Up Day on Saturday

To kick off Creek Week this coming September 17-24, the City of Goleta launched a new app for three self-guided tours of bodies of water in and around the city, along with a Creek Week Art Contest. This Saturday, September 17, is also Coastal Cleanup Day in locations that include Goleta/Isla Vista, Carpinteria, and Lompoc. Creek Week is an annual celebration of Santa Barbara County’s creeks, watersheds, and ocean, with events hosted to promote awareness around facets of the aquatic environment.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission

While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Goleta, CA
Government
City
San Jose, CA
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise: Live Exercise Scheduled for September 15, 2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise will take place this Thursday, September 15, 2022, between 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. north of the main Runway 7/25. Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Calle Real
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Small plane crashes onto Southern California beach's jetty

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. “All passengers all...
VENTURA, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California

If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
sitelinesb.com

Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road

First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County

The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta

I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store

E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
helpmechas.com

Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
SOLVANG, CA

