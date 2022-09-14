Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Marcus Mariota better learn to slide
Marcus Mariota ran the ball well in Week 1. However, there were a few needless hits taken, one that resulted in a fumble, that Mariota can’t allow to happen if he wants to last a full 17-game season.
Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
There's only one legitimately concerning Trey Lance report for the 49ers
NFL Insider Chris Simms' suggestion that players inside the locker room want Jimmy Garoppolo as QB is the only real red flag this week.
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
