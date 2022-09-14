Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism
San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Native Students at Valley Center-Pauma are Falling Behind
Back in May, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School came to campus dressed in red with red paint on their hands and faces. It was a striking visual meant to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous peoples. Instead, students said they were greeted with ethnic slurs and harassment by their non-Native peers.
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Allegations Against City Treasurer Don’t all Hold Up
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against elected Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy were released Thursday and only three of the long list of allegations made against him could be verified. The report found that some of the allegations were sustained, meaning Roy violated some of the...
Heckler Challenges Carl DeMaio-Backed Webinar for Election Integrity Volunteers
Carl DeMaio’s new Transparency Foundation hosted a “California Election Integrity Volunteer Orientation” on Tuesday via Zoom. But a heckler in the chat room sought to undercut one of the session’s key asks — vote early via mail ballot (being sent to all voters). An attendee...
eastcountymagazine.org
DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION
Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
RELATED PEOPLE
kusi.com
Mother says California Teachers Association spied on parents who spoke against school closures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School closures during the COVID-19 Pandemic were controversial for many, especially in the Golden State where closures, mask mandates and vaccine ordinances were more heavily implemented than in the nation’s south. Some parent associations are finding themselves at odds with the California Teacher’s Association...
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG leaders are misleading CARB, the mileage tax is still part of the plan.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
kusi.com
Assemblymember Laurie Davies wants voters need to be informed of what Newsom is signing into law
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – By building and maintaining bipartisan relationships with members of legislature, Assemblymember Laurie Davies was able to get several bills passed into law. Davies, who wants voters to be aware of these bills, joined us to discuss the following:. SB 262 (Bail Reform) – Provides that...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: The Mayor Got What He Wanted
The San Diego City Council Tuesday confirmed Mayor Todd Gloria’s selection of a developer to revamp the Sports Arena area, making way for its proposal to rebuild the arena and build over 4,000 new homes in the Midway community. The team was selected over two other development groups, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chulavistatoday.com
CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring
California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
Journalist Sues NBC San Diego, His Old Employer, in Fallout of ‘Footnote 15’ Case
On May 2, Dorian Hargrove tweeted he was “super excited” about leaving NBC San Diego and “even happier” to reveal he was joining rival CBS8 (just 3.4 miles away). The award-winning journalist’s joy came into sharper focus just over a month later. On June 6,...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
kusi.com
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Professor teaches class being white, Christian and heterosexual are signs of fascism
SAN DIEGO (TND) — This school year, a group of California high school students were supposed to receive top-notch instruction from college professors, but one of those professors reportedly decided to inject politics into their lesson plan. During the first week of school, an professor turned English teacher at...
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
San Diego chooses developer to redevelop sports arena site
SAN DIEGO — A majority of city council members agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Mayor Todd Gloria's selection to redevelop 48 acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the San Diego Sports Arena. The team behind the Midway Rising proposal, composed of lead developer, Zephyr...
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego
Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
Comments / 1