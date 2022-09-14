ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism

San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Native Students at Valley Center-Pauma are Falling Behind

Back in May, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School came to campus dressed in red with red paint on their hands and faces. It was a striking visual meant to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous peoples. Instead, students said they were greeted with ethnic slurs and harassment by their non-Native peers.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Allegations Against City Treasurer Don’t all Hold Up

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against elected Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy were released Thursday and only three of the long list of allegations made against him could be verified. The report found that some of the allegations were sustained, meaning Roy violated some of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: The Mayor Got What He Wanted

The San Diego City Council Tuesday confirmed Mayor Todd Gloria’s selection of a developer to revamp the Sports Arena area, making way for its proposal to rebuild the arena and build over 4,000 new homes in the Midway community. The team was selected over two other development groups, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring

California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego chooses developer to redevelop sports arena site

SAN DIEGO — A majority of city council members agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Mayor Todd Gloria's selection to redevelop 48 acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the San Diego Sports Arena. The team behind the Midway Rising proposal, composed of lead developer, Zephyr...
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego

Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA

