Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Patagonia’s billionaire owner gives away company to fight climate crisis
Founder Yvon Chouinard announced that all the company’s profits will go into saving the planet
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’
Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet
A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
The rise of Patagonia: How rock climber and activist Yvon Chouinard created one of the world's biggest outdoor brands from the trunk of his car
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Patagonia founder is giving away his billion dollar company and ensuring that all profits go towards fighting climate change
Yvon Chouinard announced Wednesday he is giving away his multi-billion dollar company, Patagonia. Chouinard said instead of selling it or taking it public, Patagonia will be owned by a trust and nonprofit. The trust is set up to ensure Patagonia's profits go towards addressing climate change. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard...
