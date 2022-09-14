Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Chris Reid was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School for 14 years. She died last week after battling ovarian cancer for two years. Her family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted. "It gives us something...
KIMA TV
Chipotle arrives in the Valley
YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
nbcrightnow.com
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023. The current food bank only serves up to 40 families a week, said a board member, Bill Harris. He said the new food bank should serve almost 200 more.
6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley
Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
nbcrightnow.com
Facebook page created by Lucian Munguia's family to stop misinformation
YAKIMA, Wash. - The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Symphony Orchestra's opening night will feature Tchaikovsky's 5th
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s opening night will feature Tchaikovsky’s 5th on September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The performance will be conducted by Lawrence Golan with Rony Barrak on percussion. The concert is opening night for the Rosemary A. C. Gottlieb...
‘Please don’t wait’: Missing Yakima boy’s parents speak out, plead for help with search
YAKIMA, Wash. — His name is Lucian Munguia and he’s a 4-year-old boy with long, beautiful hair, who plays and laughs, loves fish and enjoys playing with his big brother. He’s also been missing for more than 72 hours. “If you have him, just drop him off...
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. Yakima Police's Captain Jay Seeley tells us a silver Audi and black sedan were...
nbcrightnow.com
Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure
At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
The Central Washington State Fair Concert Lineup, Are You Ready?
The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!. You can win tickets from us, just make sure...
Comments / 0