KIMA TV

Chipotle arrives in the Valley

YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
News Talk KIT

2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do

I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
92.9 The Bull

The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima

When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
107.3 KFFM

6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley

Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
nbcrightnow.com

Facebook page created by Lucian Munguia's family to stop misinformation

YAKIMA, Wash. - The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has...
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
Yakima Herald Republic

South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Symphony Orchestra's opening night will feature Tchaikovsky's 5th

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s opening night will feature Tchaikovsky’s 5th on September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The performance will be conducted by Lawrence Golan with Rony Barrak on percussion. The concert is opening night for the Rosemary A. C. Gottlieb...
nbcrightnow.com

Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure

At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave

YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
