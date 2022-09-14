Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
SFGate
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?
Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Oakland 8, Texas 7
E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Sears 4 7 5 5...
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Bills players excited for Monday Night Football
Members of the Buffalo Bills are among those excited for the home opener. It’s a Monday Night matchup, which they’ve grown to enjoy as the big game of the week.
Comments / 0