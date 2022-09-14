ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?

Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
Staff Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron

No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
Oakland 8, Texas 7

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Sears 4 7 5 5...
