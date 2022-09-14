Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar, West High, start off week 4 with Thursday night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Under the lights at Kingston Stadium, Linn-Mar and Washington traded touchdown returns to start the game. The Lions used a second-half surge to take down the Warriors 30-12. Over in Davenport, the West High Trojans stomped Davenport North 42-7.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
Iowa high school football's Week 4 highlights include an upset atop 5A, statement wins and more
Welp, Week 4 of Iowa high school football is nearly in the books now and what a week it was. The No. 1 team in the state, Southeast Polk, went down for the first time this season, falling to No. 4 Ankeny. It's not that shocking on paper since the Hawks were our preseason No. 1 team, but they weren't looking too great through the first three weeks of the season. Class 4 A No. 1 Lewis Central...
Comments / 0