ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Huguenot, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
Staten Island, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Staten Island Advance

2 men sought for questioning in connection with attempted robbery in Woodrow

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodrow. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old male met two unidentified individuals in the vicinity of Woodrow and Foster roads to sell his 2013 white Mercedes-Benz C250, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes

An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
BAY SHORE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy