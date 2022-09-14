After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

Read full article on original website
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Daughter accused of killing mom; charges in crash that hurt EMT: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant headlines in criminal justice the past seven days:. A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Family sues NYPD for failing to confiscate gun from cop who murdered ex's lover
The family of the woman killed by a jealous NYPD officer as part of a love triangle filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for not confiscating the alleged killer cop’s gun despite warning signs of mental instability.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer
Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona
Gun-tosser during dramatic car pursuit in Great Kills hit with prison sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, a Brooklyn man chucked a gun out of a luxury car window during a dramatic police pursuit in Great Kills, said authorities. Cops recovered the weapon, which proved to be bad news for Rishawn Roberts, the gun-tosser. Roberts, who is in his...
Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her kids admitted she ‘hurt her children,’ criminal complaint says
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her three kids admitted that “she had hurt her children” and that “they are gone,” a criminal complaint alleges. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on murder charges Friday. She allegedly drowned her three children – Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver […]
Sentence for thief who slammed Staten Island convenience store worker’s head on counter during robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six months ago, an Annadale man bashed a worker’s head on the counter while robbing an Eltingville convenience store, prosecutors said. Paul Gullo made off with over $140 in merchandise that included cigars and electronic vape products, said authorities. But he also got some...
Her latest arrest — this time for burglary — makes 4 pending criminal cases against Staten Island woman, 36
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton woman is already facing misdemeanor charges in three cases dating to last November. And that’s just the start of Brittany Williams’ problems with the law. Williams, 36, now faces felony burglary charges stemming from an unrelated incident two months ago.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Brooklyn man facing 9 charges for fiery moped crash
A surveillance camera captured the moment a moped burst into flames after slamming into the side of an NYPD vehicle.
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
2 men sought for questioning in connection with attempted robbery in Woodrow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodrow. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old male met two unidentified individuals in the vicinity of Woodrow and Foster roads to sell his 2013 white Mercedes-Benz C250, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's
The 19-year-old victim was gunned down at a McDonald's in Hempstead that concerned parents say is frequented by students after the school day ends.
Son pleads guilty to killing his Tribeca mom for his inheritance: DA
A 25-year-old man who brutally murdered his mother in their Tribeca apartment in January 2019 pleaded guilty Friday in New York State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder.
Man accused of putting victim in coma in Bronx sucker-punch case indicted
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx parolee was indicted on assault charges Thursday for allegedly sucker-punching a man and putting him into a coma. Bui Van Phu, 55, allegedly slugged Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a restaurant on Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Cortes fell to the ground. He went into a coma […]
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Cops searching for man who tried to rape homeless woman in Bronx apartment building
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a homeless woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. The man approached the woman inside an apartment building on Aqueduct Avenue near 180th Street by Bronx Community College around 9:50 a.m.
MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
