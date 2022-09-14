After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodrow. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old male met two unidentified individuals in the vicinity of Woodrow and Foster roads to sell his 2013 white Mercedes-Benz C250, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO