ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loans: Senior citizens face mounting debt, too

By Devan Markham, Joe Khalil
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Cgj_0hvmk5Wh00

( NewsNation ) — In the world of student loans, it’s not all young people racking up debt and having trouble paying the loans back. Millions of senior citizens also face mounting student loan debt.

When student loan debt first comes to mind, someone like 65-year-old Myrtis Whalen Hooson might not be your first thought.

“I had to defer our car payment a couple of times to make a student loan payment,” Hooson told NewsNation.

Student loans: A look inside America’s debt crisis

About 13 years ago, her husband, who has since died, became disabled. Hooson’s $9-an-hour job couldn’t support the family. So at 54 years old, she took out loans and went back to school to become a certified medical assistant.

“I was paying all my student loans, and paying on my student loans, and I was getting further and further in debt. It was stressful, not sleeping. Sometimes I didn’t even eat,” Hooson said.

She said she even cut back on groceries just to make her monthly student loan payments.

But Hooson’s story isn’t unique, and she is just one of 1.4 million Americans over 62 years old who are still paying back student loans. And for Americans 50 years old and older, that number jumps to more than 6 million with student debt.

In fact, collectively, seniors owe about $296 billion in student loan debt.

“When you think of the word ‘student’ in debt, you immediately think about a younger person. People over 60 have become the fastest-growing segment in the student loan market,” Barry Coleman with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling said.

He said that seniors do get overlooked, but also said the skyrocketing costs of college mean more Americans carry debt into their senior years. In some cases, paying off their own student debt while taking on more for their children.

How higher education institutions spend tuition dollars

“When a borrower defaults on federal student loans, the federal government can actually garnish up to 15% of Social Security payments,” Coleman explained.

He also said that about 40% of senior borrowers have defaulted.

“I did it for my family, so I can better our living,” Hooson said.

She understands people opposing loan forgiveness but hopes Americans don’t rush to judgment about who has student loan debt and why they have it.

If President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan does move forward, Hooson would benefit from it. However, there are plenty of other seniors who’ve taken out private loans who would not benefit from Biden’s plan.

Experts said that most seniors do qualify for income-driven repayment plans , which could lower monthly payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Elderly People#K12#Student Loan Debt#Myrtis#Newsnation#Americans
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
EDUCATION
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy