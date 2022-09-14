Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie wants to fight a snake in a wild first Babylon trailer
The first trailer for Babylon, the next movie from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, has been released – and Margot Robbie wants to fight a rattlesnake in it. Hey, what more do you want to hear?. Set during the 1920s, during a transitional era in Hollywood that saw silent films...
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
EW.com
Madelaine Petsch to star in remake of horror film The Strangers, first movie in planned trilogy
"Why are you doing this to us?" As horror fans know, that chilling exchange between Liv Tyler's Kristen and Gemma Ward's home-invading "Dollface" is from The Strangers, writer-director Bryan Bertino's 2008 horror film about three masked maniacs who persecute an innocent couple, and one of the most terrifying movies ever made.
Jordan Peele Hints at ‘Nope’ Extended Cut
Few movies of 2022 have stuck with people quite like Jordan Peele’s Nope, a truly disturbing vision of horror and suspense that unfolds slowly, like an alien systematically disgorging itself of the contents of its massive stomach. People continue to discuss the movie’s themes and twists, as well as some of the plot’s finer details which Peele purposefully left ambiguous.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
Digital Trends
Clerks III review, or how Kevin Smith made me cry
At no point in the lead-up to seeing Clerks III did I expect filmmaker Kevin Smith’s latest movie to take me on an emotional journey that would leave me wistfully pondering the last 27 years of my life. And yet, halfway through the film, there I was, wiping tears from my eyes between all the dick jokes and celebrity cameos.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)
Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast
He joins Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Steinberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
