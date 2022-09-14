ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele Hints at ‘Nope’ Extended Cut

Few movies of 2022 have stuck with people quite like Jordan Peele’s Nope, a truly disturbing vision of horror and suspense that unfolds slowly, like an alien systematically disgorging itself of the contents of its massive stomach. People continue to discuss the movie’s themes and twists, as well as some of the plot’s finer details which Peele purposefully left ambiguous.
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
IGN

Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
wegotthiscovered.com

Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing

Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
Digital Trends

Clerks III review, or how Kevin Smith made me cry

At no point in the lead-up to seeing Clerks III did I expect filmmaker Kevin Smith’s latest movie to take me on an emotional journey that would leave me wistfully pondering the last 27 years of my life. And yet, halfway through the film, there I was, wiping tears from my eyes between all the dick jokes and celebrity cameos.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
ComicBook

Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
