WITN
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the Jacksonville community came together Thursday night for a town hall meeting to discuss safety. The gathering comes two weeks after the fatal stabbing at Northside High School. Jacksonville parent Anthony Sloane says talking directly to the youth about their perspectives will ultimately provide...
WITN
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
WITN
City of Greenville participates in National Parking Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head to any town or city and you will see parking spaces for cars, but Friday, some of those spaces were being used for a different purpose. Friday is what is known as National Parking Day and organizations in Greenville celebrated together uptown. There was a...
WITN
Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas
WITN
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
WITN
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WITN
Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County
WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WITN
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Duplin County woman who is missing and endangered. They are asking people to seek Olean Hall. Officials say she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The 76-year-old is about...
WITN
Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.
WITN
Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though inflation is going down, many shoppers are still searching for new ways to save a few bucks. One option has been the consignment sale in Greenville which is open to the public for the rest of the week. The sale was on at the Greenville...
WITN
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
WITN
Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
WITN
Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
