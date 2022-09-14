ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

WCIA

More changes coming to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
WCIA

People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?

RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program.  That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

STEPUP Marks Five Years of Community Teamwork

It was five Septembers ago that Deanna Witzel had a vision for a new organization to bring the community together to address challenges and create positive outcomes; for solutions to important issues involving the wellness of everyone: such as substance abuse assistance, improved mental health, and general health care and assistance for all. STEPUP was born. And at Friday morning, September 16’s five year commemoration at Second Church of Christ in Danville, Witzel stated that the turnout and the work done thus far, has been wonderful to see.
WCIA

Employees at EpiWorks evacuated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
WCIA

Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody.  Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
WCIA

Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy

Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
WCIA

Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory.  Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
WCIA

Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
WTWO/WAWV

Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
News Break
Politics
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Board Approves Educational Support Programs for New School Year

(Above) DHS Athletic Director Mark Bacys speaks on behalf of a new DHS workout/exercise program designed to give students a needed outlet. A special District 118 School Board meeting, focused on educational support programs, took place Friday afternoon. Everything was passed after lots of questions, including one program that’s a brand new opportunity at the high school. All five will primarily be funded by COVID relief money, commonly known as ESSER funds, for the next two years. After that, the hope will be to sustain the programs with various grants and other outside sources.
WCIA

New American Welcome Center to host Champaign’s first El Grito event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it […]
WCIA

Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st

Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
WCIA

U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
