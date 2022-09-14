Read full article on original website
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program. That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
STEPUP Marks Five Years of Community Teamwork
It was five Septembers ago that Deanna Witzel had a vision for a new organization to bring the community together to address challenges and create positive outcomes; for solutions to important issues involving the wellness of everyone: such as substance abuse assistance, improved mental health, and general health care and assistance for all. STEPUP was born. And at Friday morning, September 16’s five year commemoration at Second Church of Christ in Danville, Witzel stated that the turnout and the work done thus far, has been wonderful to see.
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
Employees at EpiWorks evacuated
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory. Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
SHIELD Illinois opens new community location at UI Campus Recreation Center East
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD Illinois is opening a new community location for its free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing on Sept. 19 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East. The free PCR testing is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois that...
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
DACC Hosting Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program at Bremer Conference Center
THE FOLLOWING RELEASE IS ON A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EVENT. THE FOLLOWING PANEL WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVENTION CAFE’S “SUICIDE PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DISCUSSION,” LED BY DR WADE, at 9 AM , SEPTEMBER 22nd, IN THE BREMER CONFERENCE CENTER THEATER. MEET THE PANEL:. Sasha Powell...
Women’s Care Clinic of Danville Set for Annual WALK FOR LIFE Sat Sept 24th in Lincoln Park
The Women’s Care Clinic of Danville is having their annual Walk for Life; Saturday, September 24th in Lincoln Park. As Molly Goodwin told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, registration will begin that morning at 9:30. AUDIO: Vendors will be there, set up and ready to...
District 118 Board Approves Educational Support Programs for New School Year
(Above) DHS Athletic Director Mark Bacys speaks on behalf of a new DHS workout/exercise program designed to give students a needed outlet. A special District 118 School Board meeting, focused on educational support programs, took place Friday afternoon. Everything was passed after lots of questions, including one program that’s a brand new opportunity at the high school. All five will primarily be funded by COVID relief money, commonly known as ESSER funds, for the next two years. After that, the hope will be to sustain the programs with various grants and other outside sources.
New American Welcome Center to host Champaign’s first El Grito event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it […]
Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
VC Health Department Reports First Positive-West Nile Virus Bird of 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year. The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven...
Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st
Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
