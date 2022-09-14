It was five Septembers ago that Deanna Witzel had a vision for a new organization to bring the community together to address challenges and create positive outcomes; for solutions to important issues involving the wellness of everyone: such as substance abuse assistance, improved mental health, and general health care and assistance for all. STEPUP was born. And at Friday morning, September 16’s five year commemoration at Second Church of Christ in Danville, Witzel stated that the turnout and the work done thus far, has been wonderful to see.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO