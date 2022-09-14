ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

Ninnekah, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ninnekah, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Suspect killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after Weatherford pursuit

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Authorities say a suspect died while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after a pursuit Friday morning in Weatherford. Weatherford Police Chief Louis Flowers said the police department received a call from a business owner in the 3300 block of East Main Street about a man who went into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened him. Officers responded and learned that the suspect had left the scene.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Essence

Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility

Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Killed After Firing At Officers In Weatherford

A man pulled a gun on Weatherford police Friday morning, resulting in his death -- and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into it. Officers said the man went into a business on East Main Street, revealing his weapon to the business owner who then called 911.
WEATHERFORD, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery

Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Canadian County Man Convicted Of Killing 10-Month-Old In 2020

A Canadian County jury has found Joshua Jennings guilty of first-degree murder. Jennings was accused of killing his former girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter Paisley Cearley in 2020. Cearley was in Jennings' care at a Yukon apartment when she was injured. She died a day later at the hospital. The jury recommended...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford

One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
BETHANY, OK

