Read full article on original website
Related
Lawsuit Accuses Okla. Co. Jail Of Rehousing Inmate With Attacker After Bloody Beating
A lawsuit filed this week alleges officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center of rehousing an inmate with his attacker after a sexual assault beating that left the man with brain injuries. The family of Johnny Altsatt filed the lawsuit in Oklahoma City federal court Wednesday against the Board of...
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
News On 6
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Suspect killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after Weatherford pursuit
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Authorities say a suspect died while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after a pursuit Friday morning in Weatherford. Weatherford Police Chief Louis Flowers said the police department received a call from a business owner in the 3300 block of East Main Street about a man who went into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened him. Officers responded and learned that the suspect had left the scene.
Essence
Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility
Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
News On 6
Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood
A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon. OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle. “We were watching the chase on the news,” said...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
News On 6
Man Killed After Firing At Officers In Weatherford
A man pulled a gun on Weatherford police Friday morning, resulting in his death -- and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into it. Officers said the man went into a business on East Main Street, revealing his weapon to the business owner who then called 911.
Officer-involved shooting: Suspect dead after shooting at officers during pursuit near Weatherford
Officials say the man allegedly threatened a local business owner with a gun before leading police on a chase through Weatherford.
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
News On 6
Canadian County Man Convicted Of Killing 10-Month-Old In 2020
A Canadian County jury has found Joshua Jennings guilty of first-degree murder. Jennings was accused of killing his former girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter Paisley Cearley in 2020. Cearley was in Jennings' care at a Yukon apartment when she was injured. She died a day later at the hospital. The jury recommended...
1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford
One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
News On 6
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
Comments / 0