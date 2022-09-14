Read full article on original website
Related
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation
(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory. Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Police investigating after home hit by shots
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire. Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in […]
People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program. That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
Man shot after an argument
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men got into an argument, ending with one shot. Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., Champaign Police went to the intersection of Elm and West Washington Street following reports of a shooting. Officials report they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Law enforcement officials said 35-year-old David […]
newschannel20.com
Amtrak cancels long-distance rides affecting Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains throughout the United States. The long-distance train from Chicago to New Orleans stops right here in Champaign, affecting many local passengers trying to get to and back from the city. A looming nationwide railroad worker strike is a possibility that will affect many across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
ISP needs help locating man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
Sheriff’s Office: Gilman fugitive arrested
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening that the search for a fugitive in Gilman is over. Sergeant Eric Starkey said Joel Smith was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, ending a search that lasted 36 hours and involved over 75 members of law enforcement. The search started […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st
Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
Comments / 0