Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake Co. Library: Preparing to stay ahead in school

By Danielle MacKimm
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With those start-of-school-jitters behind us, it can be easy for kids to lose academic momentum and fall behind in class.

Luckily, the Salt Lake County Library is jam-packed with resources to help your child stay on track and even excel.

Recently, ABC4 sat down with Jeff Bidas of the Salt Lake County Library to gather all of his tips and tricks on how to use the library’s resources to help your child stay ahead in school.

