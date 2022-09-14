Bill Algeo believes UFC Fight Night 210 opponent Andre Fili's chin is 'deteriorating'

LAS VEGAS – Bill Algeo thinks Andre Fili is showing signs of wear.

The UFC featherweight thinks Fili’s chin is not what it once was, following years of competing with some of the best in the UFC’s 145-pound division. Algeo (16-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) takes on Fili (21-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC) on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 210 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fili has more professional fighting experience, but Algeo doesn’t see that as a disadvantage, – quite the opposite, actually.

“Not really, I got experience too, there’s no difference,” Algeo told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 210 media day on Wednesday. “Yeah, he’s fought higher-level competition for a little bit longer, but that also shows in his chin, to be honest with you. It’s deteriorating in my opinion.”

Despite thinking Fili is not as durable as he once was, Algeo has plenty of respect for the veteran and takes him as a serious challenge.

“He mixes it up well, I think that’s his best attribute,” Algeo said. “He trains with Ricardo Ramos, who beat me. I kind of got into the lull of a kickboxing match and then all of a sudden I’m getting taken down and giving up easy takedowns. So I just have to be sharp everywhere and get ready to mix it up. But I like my chances wherever it goes.”

