ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
KAKE TV

No injuries in northeast Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at a mobile home in northeast Wichita is now under control. The fire happened near K-254 and north 127th St. east. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Firefighters said that excess storage in the home made fighting the fire difficult.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAKE TV

Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Stranger danger: WPD says kids being followed by older men

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says the Missing and Exploited Child Unit has been notified of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults. In one case, WPD says an adult tried coercing a child into a van. Around 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, a 14-year-old was approached by an older man […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy