Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
Suspect arrested in fatal south Wichita shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in south Wichita.
Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
Expert gives tips for parents on edge after reports of stranger approaching children
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after reports of two close calls this week involving children walking to and home from school. Police said in separate cases from Monday, two students reported a suspicious man approaching them. Friday, KWCH reporter Abbey Higginbotham spoke with personal protection expert Joe...
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
No injuries in northeast Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at a mobile home in northeast Wichita is now under control. The fire happened near K-254 and north 127th St. east. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Firefighters said that excess storage in the home made fighting the fire difficult.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
Why 4 miles of Douglas will be blocked off on Sunday
Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita.
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
Stranger danger: WPD says kids being followed by older men
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says the Missing and Exploited Child Unit has been notified of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults. In one case, WPD says an adult tried coercing a child into a van. Around 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, a 14-year-old was approached by an older man […]
One dead after shooting in south Wichita
Police investigating a fatal shooting in south Wichita. Around 1:40 Thursday morning, first responders were called to 45th street South and Hydraulic.
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Wichita car club restoring Pontiac GTO for deputy killed in line of duty 4 years ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty four years ago Friday. In Sept. 2018, he was responding to a call involving a stolen truck and was shot while trying to make an arrest. In his final moments, Kunze fired back killing the suspect and saving two lives.
