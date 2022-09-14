ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
businessobserverfl.com

Florida's insurance litigation problem stares deep into an abyss

Much has been said, and debated, about the National Association of Insurance Commissioner reports stating Florida's national market share of residential property insurance litigation. Using 2019 data, in combination with a market conduct survey, the first observation indicated that Florida's 74,210 lawsuits represented a 76.45% market share. When Florida's Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists

The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as terrorists and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a series of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members

Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida’s Fourth Estate examines Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced 20 people were charged with election fraud in Florida. Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden covered the announcement. Then, he took things one step further. Bolden reached out to some of the Central Floridians involved in the investigation. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

ADL: Hate, Antisemitism on the Rise in Florida

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report this week showing hate and antisemitism on the rise in the Sunshine State. The “Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Florida, 2020 – 2022“ shows “a 71 percent increase in extremist-related incidents in Florida between 2020 and 2021. uncovers a deep undercurrent of extremism, antisemitism and hate in Florida, thanks, in part, to an interconnected web of white supremacist groups.”
FLORIDA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied

Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WMBB

Florida deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. Here’s a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits. For some parts of Florida, deer hunting season is in […]
FLORIDA STATE

