Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis 'out to prove' Florida not a purple state any more
Gov. Ron DeSantis and his supporters “would tell you that they don’t think Florida is a purple state any more,” says Politico’s Gary Fineout, “and that they are out to prove it this November.”
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Florida's insurance litigation problem stares deep into an abyss
Much has been said, and debated, about the National Association of Insurance Commissioner reports stating Florida's national market share of residential property insurance litigation. Using 2019 data, in combination with a market conduct survey, the first observation indicated that Florida's 74,210 lawsuits represented a 76.45% market share. When Florida's Commissioner...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as terrorists and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a series of...
floridapolitics.com
Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members
Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Report: Secretary of State’s Office sees no issue with Lakesha Burton’s Jax Sheriff fundraising
Jacksonville's WJCT first reported the news. Partisan allegations that something was untoward with a Jacksonville Sheriff candidate’s campaign finance have come to nothing, according to a published report. WJCT reported that Democrat Lakesha Burton did nothing wrong when she told donors they could max out a second time to...
Gov. DeSantis Announces New Measures To Tackle Supply Chain Problems – $8 Million To Train New Truck Drivers in Florida
Governor DeSantis on Sep 15Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative intended to tackle the supply chain issues that continue to plague America - with an $8.2 million investment to train over 3,500 new truck drivers in Florida each year.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
click orlando
Florida’s Fourth Estate examines Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud investigation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced 20 people were charged with election fraud in Florida. Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden covered the announcement. Then, he took things one step further. Bolden reached out to some of the Central Floridians involved in the investigation. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses...
ADL: Hate, Antisemitism on the Rise in Florida
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report this week showing hate and antisemitism on the rise in the Sunshine State. The “Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Florida, 2020 – 2022“ shows “a 71 percent increase in extremist-related incidents in Florida between 2020 and 2021. uncovers a deep undercurrent of extremism, antisemitism and hate in Florida, thanks, in part, to an interconnected web of white supremacist groups.”
wmfe.org
Puerto Rican conservatives talk issues that matter ahead of November election
A group of conservative Puerto Rican business owners and leaders held a roundtable Thursday to discuss issues that are important to them ahead of the November election. Puerto Rican members of the Republican party packed into Famas restaurant in Orlando to talk about what is driving them to the polls in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied
Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
Florida deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. Here’s a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits. For some parts of Florida, deer hunting season is in […]
Comments / 2