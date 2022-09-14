ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

FBI offers $20,000 reward for arrest of man accused of 1986 killing in Yuba City

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for help in the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman in Yuba City in 1986.

On Dec. 8, 1986, Efren Calderas-Meza allegedly had a violent altercation with a woman behind the Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street. The FBI said it ended with Calderas-Meza allegedly stabbing her multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Breaking News Alerts

Calderas-Meza was charged with homicide in early 1987, and an arrest warrant was issued by a court in Sutter County on Feb. 11 that same year. On Feb. 14, 2022, a federal court in Sacramento issued a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Calderas-Meza is said to have ties to Fresno and to the counties of Whatcom and Skagit in Washington. In Mexico, he has ties to Zacatecas and Nayarit, where he was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4kVC_0hvmgcnp00
(Photo from FBI)

He reportedly uses two different dates of birth, June 18, 1954, and June 18, 1955 — putting him at around 68 years old. He is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.

Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest

According to the FBI, he has a tattoo of his initials “ECM” on the “web of his left hand,” and a tattoo that says “Carmen” in small text along a scar on his right breast.

He also uses a variety of aliases, including different spellings and variations of his true name: Efrain Meza Calderas, Ephraim Meza Calderas, Jorge Diaz-Garcia, Gorque Diaz, Roberto Alvidres and Pedro Meza.

Sisters Hope Renderings Will Breathe New Life Into 1986 Yuba City Cold Case

The reward for information that leads to his arrest is $20,000. To submit a tip, call your local FBI field office, go to tips.fbi.gov , or go to the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Video report above from 2019.

Sacramento’s FBI Field Office can be reached at 916-746-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea

SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
REDDING, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Caregiver faces 3-year sentence for abusing child with cerebral palsy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said a caregiver caught on video abusing a child with cerebral palsy pleaded no contest in court.  Edgar Burgion, a licensed vocational nurse, was one of the people responsible for caring for a 13-year-old with cerebral palsy. The victim needed 24-hour care and was highly […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
FOX40

Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations.  Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation.  A search […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mexico#Violent Crime#Skagit
FOX40

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Woodland car dealership owner, wife sentenced in tax fraud schemes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Foresthill couple was sentenced for various tax avoidance schemes dating back to 2005, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Virendra Maharaj, 55, and his wife Rosalin R. Prasad conspired to hide their true tax obligations from the IRS while Maharaj worked at car dealerships in Sacramento and Woodland where […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run

An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who fired shot in South Oroville arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the investigation of shots fired in South Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. Police responded to the area of A Street and Roseben Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers learned that a man fired a single...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Both women whose bodies were found days apart in Linda now identified

LINDA - Authorities have positively identified both women found dead last week in Linda.Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue. She has been identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. An autopsy showed Parra had been dead for several days and had several broken bones, but no cause of death has been determined. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.
LINDA, CA
FOX40

Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy