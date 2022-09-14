Bo Nix, Dan Lanning preview Oregon’s big-time matchup with BYU Cougars

As the Ducks get set for their second big-time non-conference matchup of the 2022 season, this time against the No. 14 ranked BYU Cougars, we got a chance to talk to both Oregon’s starting quarterback and head coach of the team on Wednesday to get a feel for where things stand with the team.

While the Ducks are coming off a massive 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles last weekend, all eyes will be tuned into Eugene this weekend to see if Oregon can prove that they are an upper-level football team, capable of beating other ranked teams in the nation.

Can the Ducks pull it off? That’s a question that we’re all asking at the moment. Bo Nix and Dan Lanning were asked a number of other questions Wednesday as well. Here are some of the most notable quotes that came from those interviews:

Nix — The BYU Challenge

Question: What is it about BYU's defense that makes them such a challenge to be successful against? Nix: "They're just very multiple and very physical. They give you a lot of different looks. Inside the box they're pretty good and in a lot of areas and a lot of positions. They do a good job of letting their players play. They're not really necessarily exotic, they just line up in a lot of different places."

Lanning — BYU's Weapons

Question: What makes WR Chase Roberts such a valuable target for the Cougars? Lanning: "They're a team that they can play with the right hand or left hand. That, if you take away the run, they're going to be able to throw the ball. If you take away the pass they're gonna be able run the ball and they do a good job playing off of that. Obviously, he's really talented, they do a good job of giving it to him."

Nix — The Baylor Tape

Question: Do you focus mainly on BYU's tape against Baylor, or do you look back into last season as well? Nix: "You've got to look at all their games where their defensive coach has there. Obviously, he's been there a while, so you can go back as far as that, and look at all the games he's called. Most of the time coaches don't change a lot, so you can kind of pick up different things each game you look at. You want to look at the personnel they're putting out there with what they're putting out there this year, but scheme ways you can look as far back as you want.

Lanning — QB Pressure

Question: How do you assess your team's ability to get to the QB in the past two games? Lanning: "It's twofold. We'd obviously love to be in the backfield a little bit more but if the balls getting out quick, you're not going to have 15 sacks. To me it's about winning the game. So I'm not a stat counter. I don't care how many sacks we have. I care how many wins we have. Certain times you play teams that are going to allow you to get those. When the ball is put on the perimeter a little bit more, you're not going to get those opportunities, but what we can't do is miss sack opportunities when we have them. So, if we have a guy wrapped up and we don't finish on him, that's on us. There's a couple of those moments we've seen in the first two games."

Nix — Oregon's OL

Question: No sacks and very few pressures through two games, can you speak to how impressive your offensive line has been? Nix: "As a quarterback that's the best thing, when the offensive line is really good. I think for the most part it's how experienced they are. They do a really good job of communicating. They watch film a lot together. They're a very close-knit group that's seen a lot of football and communicate well. Then they play really hard up front, and that's all you can ask for as a quarterback.

Lanning — UO Linebackers

Question: How do you assess Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe's play so far this season? Lanning: "Really all of our linebackers have a big role in this game and we want to see them go have a lot of success. It changes the way you play as a linebacker based on how you're being attacked. And the way we've been attacked is out in the open field means we got to make more open field tackles. So wherever the ball is at, that's where we want those guys at. And they can go make plays on it and certainly impact the game them and the other nine guys on the field."

Nix — Favorite Offensive Targets

Question: How has the relationship with Troy Franklin and Terrance Ferguson developed to where they are go-to targets for you now? Nix: "All that goes back to scheme and who is going to get open on a particular play and sometimes the defense dictates that. We have some good schemes to get guys in matchups that we know are going to be successful. Obviously, those two guys are two that have had success in the last couple of weeks, and we'll continue to do so. It's just about getting good matchups on third downs. With the inexperience, those guys are going to just continue to get more and more reps at it and you might see other guys get more and more opportunities."

Lanning — UO Cornerbacks

Question: How have you seen both Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges develop thus far? Lanning: "I think just in general, in our entire defense, we're looking for opportunities to continue to improve. I thought the second game was better than the first one. But we saw stuff that we can get better at as a unit. There in the secondary and in the front seven, every piece of us, not just at one corner spot. Christian Gonzalez has stuff that he can go get better at too. So every one of our guys has a plan for improvement. We've seen some of that growth from game one to game two. We're going to face a really good opponent this week. So we're gonna find out where we're at."

Nix — A Big Home Game

Question: How do you go about preparing for a big-time home game like this one against BYU? Nix: "It's like any other game. You take every game like an important game. Maybe the environment may be different, but it's good to have it at home. So, the environment for us shouldn't change too much. It shouldn't be difficult to communicate. That's the luxury of being at home in these types of games. I see it as being a huge factor obviously for them to communicate, and that's always a good thing."

Lanning — BYU Linebackers

Question: How do you go about scheming for BYU's linebackers? Lanning: "They play a lot of vision break defense. So when you watch them play, you're gonna see a lot of zone eyes where when the ball is thrown, you have guys swarm to the ball because they have to have vision of it. They're not necessarily man match team or a lot of man to man and because of that, backers are gonna swarm around the ball, they're gonna be able to get interceptions, tip balls, get their hands on the balls. So we have to do a good job of protecting and finding those small windows in between the defenders."

Nix — Deep Balls

Question: Fans have wanted to see more deep balls this season, and might have been frustrated on that front so far. What do you say to that? Nix: "Well, a lot of times fans want bombs, but they don't look at the defense a lot. Defenses want to prevent bombs. Fans get caught up in what they want and they don't necessarily understand a whole lot.

1

1