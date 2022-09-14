Read full article on original website
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, ends season with End of Summer Bash
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the End of Summer Bash Saturday, which saw hundreds of participants enjoy shopping at dozens of local vendors line up in downtown Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said that it was a...
WVNews
Mountaintop Beverage plant hosts topping off ceremony in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Excitement, emotion and thankfulness were in the air at a topping off ceremony for the Mountaintop Beverage facility — a 330,000 square foot facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park. There have been a handful of humbling moments in the process, and Friday was...
WVNews
Two years into discussions, county commissioners still working on EMS funds
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners continued more than two years of discussion on EMS funding this week. After a work session on Tuesday, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone were still not in agreement on the next step. Stone noted that they have been having these discussions since early in 2020.
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to finish business in special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to consider items left unaddressed following the departure of two commissioners at the last regular meeting. The commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the commission hearing room on the third floor of...
WVNews
West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
WVNews
Community calendar
• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
WVNews
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV pass…
WVNews
Rising fuel costs leading to garbage transfer station rate hike
KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.
WVNews
New Members join Glenville State University Board of Governors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms. Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on Aug. 10.
WVNews
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
WVNews
Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs
NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
WVNews
East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
WVNews
David Paul Elliott Jr.
JANE LEW- David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue...
WVNews
Red Raiders roll past Lewis, 46-14
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County dominated the line on both sides of the football, holding Lewis County to just 71 yards rushing while amassing 233 yards on the ground on the way to a 46-14 victory Friday night. Roane County scored on the first possession of the...
WVNews
FTR
TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.
WVNews
Grafton rallies, but can't overcome large deficit
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touchdown passes and one touchdown run by Grafton quarterback Camden Foley. Foley connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown run.
WVNews
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
WVNews
Richards scores 3 first-half TDs as Doddridge County romps; WVU men tie, volleyball sweeps tourney
MT. ZION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 5 Doddridge County Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 40-0 road blanking of Calhoun County on Friday night as Seth Richards scored three touchdowns, all in the first half. Talyn Snyder got the Bulldogs on the board...
WVNews
Wahama football holds off furious South Harrison rally, wins 27-22
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama White Falcons football team built a 27-8 lead over visiting South Harrison on Friday night in Mason, then saw that lead diminish to 27-22 in a game that went down to the final play. The Hawks had a chance to win it with...
