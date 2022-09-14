ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson ranked as #2 bike-friendly city in US

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
As more people begin to bike to work and more cities continue to support cyclists, Tucson has been ranked #2 as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, according to Livability.com .

Tucson has a well-known path for cyclists known as The Loop, which stretches for over 130 miles, but biking is an option for both commuters and leisure.

Madison, Wisconsin received the #1 top spot for having more than 240 miles worth of bikeways and for having an over 50% increase in bike commuters in the past ten years.

Other cities in the rankings include Fort Collins, Santa Monica and Wausau.

Joyce. E Moreno
2d ago

I here all the time about bikers being hit and killed and let's not forget about pedestrians. what and where did they get this information ?

2
clark
2d ago

Living in the area seems like lots of bikers getting killed by drivers. Lots of ghost bikes on major roads.

3
 

KOLD-TV

Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

El Charro celebrates 100 years in business

“There’s not doubt it’s serious”: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
TUCSON, AZ
