How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
itechpost.com
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
Phone Arena
iOS 16 passkeys explained: what are they, how to use them
Apple’s latest version of iOS will bring a new feature called passkeys to your iPhone. It will give you a more secure and even faster way to log into your accounts without the need to enter any passwords. In this article, we will see what exactly passkeys are, how they work, and how to enable and use them on your iPhone running iOS 16.
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
There was a TikTok Android app exploit that let hackers hijack accounts with one click
Don't freak out, it's long resolved now, but Android users should really think twice before clicking any links in the TikTok app after security flaws were found that made it ridiculously easy to steal others accounts with a simple link. While it's been addressed for now, it's always good internet security advice to not go clicking unknown links. And with an exploit this simple it's a good reminder to be ever vigilant out there.
technewstoday.com
How to See Recently Deleted Apps?
Have you ever deleted an app, but couldn’t recall its name? Well, you can check the history of all the deleted apps on your iPhone and Android device, although you might have deleted the app a long ago. There’s an easy way to keep track of deleted apps with...
9to5Mac
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
9to5Mac
The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available
Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CNET
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
TechCrunch
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 reviews: Body-temperature sensor explained, software features praised
The first reviews of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch SE are out. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the modest Apple Watch Series 8 upgrades and the new generation of the entry Apple Watch models with SE 2.
9to5Mac
Instagram reverts recent change, no longer plays Stories sound by default
Instagram for iOS recently made a controversial change to how it handled the sound for Stories. The app used to respect your iPhone’s silent switch and mute Stories when in silent mode, but it recently started playing sound for all Stories regardless of your iPhone’s setting. Thankfully, an...
