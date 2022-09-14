ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#App Store#Face Id#Smart Phone#Ios
Phone Arena

iOS 16 passkeys explained: what are they, how to use them

Apple’s latest version of iOS will bring a new feature called passkeys to your iPhone. It will give you a more secure and even faster way to log into your accounts without the need to enter any passwords. In this article, we will see what exactly passkeys are, how they work, and how to enable and use them on your iPhone running iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

There was a TikTok Android app exploit that let hackers hijack accounts with one click

Don't freak out, it's long resolved now, but Android users should really think twice before clicking any links in the TikTok app after security flaws were found that made it ridiculously easy to steal others accounts with a simple link. While it's been addressed for now, it's always good internet security advice to not go clicking unknown links. And with an exploit this simple it's a good reminder to be ever vigilant out there.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to See Recently Deleted Apps?

Have you ever deleted an app, but couldn’t recall its name? Well, you can check the history of all the deleted apps on your iPhone and Android device, although you might have deleted the app a long ago. There’s an easy way to keep track of deleted apps with...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets

As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know

In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available

Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy