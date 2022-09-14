County News Review sports on deck

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRAHAM

Bombers football

Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Barnum @Braham

Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Chisolm @ Braham

Bombers volleyball

Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City @ Rush City

Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Braham

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City @ Pine City

Sept. 24, 9:30 am vs. Multiple schools @ Northland

Bombers Cross Country

Sept. 20, 4:15 p.m. @ Pierz

Sept. 24, 10 a.m. @ Milaca

CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN

Warriors soccer

Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @ St. Cloud

Sept. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Willmar @ Cambridge Christian

Sept. 19, 4 p.m. vs. Valley @ Cambridge Christian

Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Prior Lake @ Cambridge Christian

Warriors volleyball

Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @Saint Cloud

Sept. 16, 6 p.m. vs. Willmar @Cambridge Christian

Sept. 19, 6 p.m. vs. Valley @ Cambridge Christian

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

Bluejackets football

Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Tech @Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Bluejackets cross country

Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. @ The Ponds Golf Course

Sept. 22, 4:15 p.m. @ River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course

Bluejackets boys soccer

Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @ Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 24, 10 a.m. vs Zimmerman @ Zimmerman

Bluejackets girls soccer

Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs. Proctor @Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello

Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs North Branch @ Cambridge-Isanti

Bluejackets volleyball

Sept 13, 7 p.m. vs North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @Becker

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @ Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello

Bluejackets girls tennis

Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes

Sept. 17, 9 a.m. vs. Duluth East Invitational @Lincoln Elementary School

Sept. 20, 4 p.m. vs. Becker @ Becker

Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Princeton @ Princeton

Sept. 24, 10 a.m. vs. Elk River @ Elk River

Bluejackets girls swim and diving

Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. vs. Milaca @ Milaca

Sept. 22, 6 p.m. vs. Big Lake @ Cambridge-Isanti

NORTH BRANCH

Vikings football

Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Mora @North Branch

Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge @ North Branch

Vikings cross country

Sept. 20, 4 p.m. @ Ki-Chi-Saga County Park (Lindstrom)

Vikings boys soccer

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake

Sept. 17, 2 p.m. vs. Mesabi East High School @North Branch

Sept. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @ Cambridge-Isanti

Sept. 24, 1 p.m. vs. Delano @ Delano

Vikings girls soccer

Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs Big Lake @ Big Lake

Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs. DeLaSalle @DeLaSalle

Sept. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch

Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @ Cambridge-Isanti

Vikings volleyball

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @North Branch

Sept. 17, 9 a.m. Hudson Invitational @Hudson, Wisconsin

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @ Duluth Denfeld

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City @ North Branch

Vikings girls tennis

Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch

Sept. 19, 4 p.m. vs. Mora @ North Branch

Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. St. Francis @ St. Francis

RUSH CITY

Tigers football

Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Crosby-Ironton @Rush City

Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson @ Rush City

Tigers cross country

Sept. 19, 4:15 p.m. @ Pierz Golf Course

Tigers volleyball

Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham @Rush City

Sept. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City @ Pine City

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @ North Branch

Sept. 24, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Pierz

County News Review

County News Review

Community Policy