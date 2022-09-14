County News Review sports on deck

When the Cambridge-Isanti defense faced some adversity in their contest against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9, Blake Viesselman was able to answer the challenge. Midway through the second quarter, Saint Francis already led 14-0 and was driving for more, having pushed the Bluejackets to the shadow of their own goal line. But on a fourth-down play, Viesselman made a big play. “I just ran through my reads, and no...

