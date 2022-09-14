County News Review sports on deck
BRAHAM
Bombers football
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Barnum @Braham
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Chisolm @ Braham
Bombers volleyball
Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City @ Rush City
Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Braham
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City @ Pine City
Sept. 24, 9:30 am vs. Multiple schools @ Northland
Bombers Cross Country
Sept. 20, 4:15 p.m. @ Pierz
Sept. 24, 10 a.m. @ Milaca
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @ St. Cloud
Sept. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Willmar @ Cambridge Christian
Sept. 19, 4 p.m. vs. Valley @ Cambridge Christian
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Prior Lake @ Cambridge Christian
Warriors volleyball
Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @Saint Cloud
Sept. 16, 6 p.m. vs. Willmar @Cambridge Christian
Sept. 19, 6 p.m. vs. Valley @ Cambridge Christian
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Tech @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bluejackets cross country
Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. @ The Ponds Golf Course
Sept. 22, 4:15 p.m. @ River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course
Bluejackets boys soccer
Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @ Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 24, 10 a.m. vs Zimmerman @ Zimmerman
Bluejackets girls soccer
Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs. Proctor @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs North Branch @ Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets volleyball
Sept 13, 7 p.m. vs North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @Becker
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @ Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello
Bluejackets girls tennis
Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes
Sept. 17, 9 a.m. vs. Duluth East Invitational @Lincoln Elementary School
Sept. 20, 4 p.m. vs. Becker @ Becker
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. Princeton @ Princeton
Sept. 24, 10 a.m. vs. Elk River @ Elk River
Bluejackets girls swim and diving
Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. vs. Milaca @ Milaca
Sept. 22, 6 p.m. vs. Big Lake @ Cambridge-Isanti
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Mora @North Branch
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge @ North Branch
Vikings cross country
Sept. 20, 4 p.m. @ Ki-Chi-Saga County Park (Lindstrom)
Vikings boys soccer
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake
Sept. 17, 2 p.m. vs. Mesabi East High School @North Branch
Sept. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @ Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 24, 1 p.m. vs. Delano @ Delano
Vikings girls soccer
Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs Big Lake @ Big Lake
Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs. DeLaSalle @DeLaSalle
Sept. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @ Cambridge-Isanti
Vikings volleyball
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @North Branch
Sept. 17, 9 a.m. Hudson Invitational @Hudson, Wisconsin
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @ Duluth Denfeld
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City @ North Branch
Vikings girls tennis
Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Becker @ North Branch
Sept. 19, 4 p.m. vs. Mora @ North Branch
Sept. 22, 4 p.m. vs. St. Francis @ St. Francis
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Crosby-Ironton @Rush City
Sept. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson @ Rush City
Tigers cross country
Sept. 19, 4:15 p.m. @ Pierz Golf Course
Tigers volleyball
Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham @Rush City
Sept. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City @ Pine City
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch @ North Branch
Sept. 24, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Pierz
