Oxford, MS

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sluct_0hvmecjP00

No. 20 Ole Miss heads to Atlanta in its road opener against Georgia Tech in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

Perfect through 2 games, the Rebels still haven't decided on a quarterback but have this game and another next week against Tulsa to make the move before opening SEC play two weeks from now.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342cR2_0hvmecjP00
Week 3 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Ole Miss -16

O/U: 64.5

Moneyline: MISS -901 GT +500

FPI pick: Ole Miss 87.9%

What you need to know

1. Ole Miss' QB situation. Going by the numbers, Jaxson Dart seems to be the better option: the USC transfer is a 67% passer with an 8.0 ypa average and 3 TDs against 1 pick. Luke Altmyer is good for 46.7% throwing and a shade under 7 per pass with 2 scores and an INT. The unit does push a little better with Dart on the field and looks more aggressive.

2. Tech on 3rd down. Jeff Sims could be something special at quarterback. He has enough mobility to extend plays and has an accurate touch on contestable passes. But he's also playing behind a line that isn't getting a ton of push. The result is a Tech offense good for just 26 percent on third down and isn't extending enough drives to build any momentum.

3. Rebels' backs vs. GT's front. Don't overlook GT's run stop, which has allowed under 3 yards per carry in 2 games and actually got some decent push on the interior against Clemson, which ran for only 119 yards. Tech's pursuit group has good push off the line and can produce negative plays with 7 sacks and 15 TFLs so far. Ole Miss has 2 backs almost at 200 yards already on the year: Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, and put together the Rebels are good for 6.2 ypc on almost 500 total yards.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech: Fast Facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPPX7_0hvmecjP00

+ Ole Miss' Michael Trigg is 9th nationally with 3 TD catches

+ GT has lost 3 of its last 4 against ranked teams

+ Ole Miss ranks 9th in FBS with 4 sacks per game

+ Tech hasn't won consecutive games since 2018

+ Ole Miss is 12th nationally with 10 tackles for loss

+ Georgia Tech has 7 sacks in 2 games, its most through 2 since 2007

+ Rebels have allowed 13 total points in 2 games, the fewest since 1991

+ Tech is 2nd in the ACC with 2 sacks allowed

+ Ole Miss has held opponents to 21 or fewer points in 7 straight games, the longest streak in the Power 5

+ Tech is 1-19 under Geoff Collins when opponents score 31-plus points

+ Judkins is 7th in FBS with 7.96 yards per rush

+ GT is 6-1 under Collins when leading at halftime and 2-25 when trailing

+ Ole Miss is 13-2 under Lane Kiffin when scoring first and 4-6 when not

+ Tech is 6-1 under Collins when leading after the 3rd qtr and 1-24 when trailing after 3

+ Rebels are 15-0 under Kiffin when leading after 3rd qtr and 1-6 when trailing

+ Georgia Tech is 4th in the ACC with a plus-3 turnover margin and is 15th nationally with 5 takeaways

+ Ole Miss is 13-3 under Kiffin when scoring 30 points and 3-7 when allowing more than 30

What happens?

Ole Miss has the piece at quarterback and the targets downfield to create space and get decent gainers against Tech's back seven, but would do well to make sure it can get the push at the line to move the ball on the ground.

That's the Yellow Jackets' strength on defense, and if the Rebels can properly outmaneuver Tech's tacklers at and behind the line, avoid that first rush, and work those extra yards in space, it'll take an important step in ensuring this offense can preserve its gains from last season.

From there, the Rebs' skill targets - a group 9 players strong so far and led by Jonathan Mingo's 129 yards receiving and 21.5 ypc average - will gladly take over and keep this team undefeated.

College Football HQ Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Georgia Tech 16

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

