Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Assault With Weapon and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 7 – September 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A person was...
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
Click10.com
BSO seeks woman who may have info on man who attacked mother at grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who may have information that could help them find a man who attacked and robbed a mother shopping with her three children at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month. The crime occurred around 4:15...
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
NBC Miami
Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill
A group of suspects fled on foot after a high-speed police chase of a stolen car in South Florida Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the chase began in Miami-Dade when Miami-Dade Police spotted a white Honda sedan on the Florida's Turnpike near Bird Road. The Honda, which had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police officer charged after leaving man paralyzed during shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hollywood Police officer is being charged for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed. Forty-nine-year-old Henry Andrews said the shooting was an accident, but the state attorney’s office said it was a crime. Andrews is being charged with culpable...
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
NBC Miami
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
iheart.com
Police: Man Shot By Ex-DEA Agent In Road Rage Incident Has Died
A 67-year old man who police say was shot in a road rage incident by a former DEA agent has died from his injuries. Thomas Vanantwerp passed away Wednesday night, a month and a half after he and 55-year old Bradley Sosnowsky got into an argument on the road in Boynton Beach.
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 15