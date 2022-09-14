Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette area groups invite gardeners to 4th Annual Community Crop Swap
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All local gardeners are invited to Marquette’s 4th Annual Community Crop Swap to be held at the Lakeshore Depot parking lot, 560 Fern Place, (across from McCarty Cove) on Saturday, Oct. 1st. Check-in is at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by Transition Marquette, MQT...
WLUC
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WLUC
Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
WLUC
Community Foundation holds annual celebration, update on Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County held its annual celebration Wednesday night at the Northern Center in Marquette and, according to board members, there was an important announcement. The Catalyst Awards were issued to individuals, Beth Milner Jewelry, and a youth member, all of who have...
WLUC
Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
WLUC
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”
WLUC
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
WLUC
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
WLUC
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club goes nuts for funds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.
WLUC
Music on Third wraps up summer season in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority hosted the final Music on Third Thursday night, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate. Performers were able to squeeze in a couple of songs before the rain started falling in Marquette right around 6 p.m. Musicians usually perform for a few hours outside businesses along Third Street for the event. The DDA’s Executive Director, Tara Laase-Mckinney, says it’s been a great summer for the music series.
WLUC
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC
906 Adventure team to host Marji Gesick race Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the 906 adventure team is hosting their eighth annual Marji Gesick race, featuring a 100-mile, 50-mile, mini Marji race and the do-Athlon. Contestants can either run or bike the courses. Marji Gesick race director Todd Poquette said the race highlights the trail systems while...
WLUC
‘Oktoberfest’ returns to Iron Mountain for 7th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A German beer festival in Iron Mountain is preparing to return for its seventh year. “Oktoberfest” is the first weekend in October in downtown Iron Mountain. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. The festival is one of the major...
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the pandemic, the policy at the Marquette Women’s Center allowed survivors to stay in their temporary shelters for 30 days. Program director Hannah Holma said those stays are stretching to months-long, and a primary cause is unavailable housing. Holma said the center has...
WLUC
Children’s March coming to Marquette next week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We the People Michigan is partnering with Marquette Great Start Parent Coalition to host a Children’s March next week. The groups will meet in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing. To prepare, the groups met at the Peter White Public Library Wednesday to make posters. We the People Michigan provided poster-making materials and Marquette Great Start Parent Coalition pizza.
WLUC
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
WLUC
Limited energy assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -After adjusting budgets and funding – the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) says it can help some residents who need help paying utility bills. This means low-income residents struggling with their heat and electric bills can seek help. This may be beneficial as winter approaches. The SWP Energy Program Director, Tonya Swenor said people will need to apply again after October first for help in the new fiscal year.
WLUC
TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. There will be no TV6 Morning News on...
WLUC
Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks. Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.
