Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty

A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers

A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
Nurse Charged With 6 Deaths in Car Wreck May Have Suffered ‘Lapse of Consciousness’ Before Crash

Attorneys for Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse accused of killing multiple people in a fiery car crash, say she may have blacked out just moments before the tragic incident. According to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Linton’s lawyers argue their client experienced a “frightening” mental breakdown in “the days, hours, and minutes” leading up to the collision. The 37-year-old was arrested this month after allegedly running a red light at 90 mph in L.A., smashing her Mercedes into several other vehicles. Authorities later confirmed the incident claimed the lives of five people: 38-year-old Lynette Noble; Nathesia Lewis, 43; Reynold Lester, 24; and 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan and her 11-month-old son Alonzo. Ryan’s unborn child didn’t survive the crash. About a half-dozen others were injured.
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say

A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
