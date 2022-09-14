Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
Mike Polk Jr. previews Saturday's Cleveland Pickle Fest
CLEVELAND — At the risk of briefly interrupting everyone's beloved-but-overplayed pumpkin spice season (basic!), the time has come once again to celebrate the pickle at Cleveland Pickle Fest, which is all happening Saturday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. "We're relishing the opportunity to bring this party back to...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Scene
All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $7 Wing Deals During Cleveland Wing Week (Sept. 26 - Oct 2) and What They're Serving
It's hard to find three better words. From Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, these restaurants are bringing you a minimum of six wings for just $7, dishing up signature sauces and secret menu specialties. Here's what's on the menu at the participating locations. Find more information at Cleveland Wing Week's...
FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Gloria Kurland, matriarch of Cleveland's iconic Corky & Lenny's, turns 90
WOODMERE, Ohio — At the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, the sandwiches are stacked high, and the service is down to a science. But the hostess with the mostest is the true star of this deli. Gloria Kurland has been an instrumental part of the family business since...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Piada opens in Mayfield Heights
Piada Italian Street Food’s Mayfield Heights location is open at 6075 Mayfield Road in the former Bruegger’s Bagels location. “Thank you for the very warm and genuine welcome,” an email from Piada Italian Street Food read. “Our Mayfield Heights restaurant is officially open and we can’t wait to invite you in.”
Forrest Hills community strives to save Rockefeller styled home in neighborhood
The Cottage in Cleveland Heights was the sales office for John D. Rockefeller, but its foundation is sinking. Now, the neighborhood is banding together to save it.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
WKYC
Remembering more about King Charles III's visit to Cleveland in 1977
While visiting the city, then-Prince Charles planted a ceremonial tree in Public Square. But after renovations, the tree's existence is a mystery.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon
Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
City of Cleveland Wants to Make Highland Park a "Tournament Ready" Golf Course
RFP says course should celebrate legacy as destination for minority golfers
Meet 3News meteorologist Jason Mikell at Saturday's Clean Water Fest!
CLEVELAND — The Clean Water Fest is a celebration of all things water, and will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer plant in Cuyahoga Heights. As part of WKYC Studios' Planet CLE campaign, we are a sponsor...
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
