Shaker Heights, OH

WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. previews Saturday's Cleveland Pickle Fest

CLEVELAND — At the risk of briefly interrupting everyone's beloved-but-overplayed pumpkin spice season (basic!), the time has come once again to celebrate the pickle at Cleveland Pickle Fest, which is all happening Saturday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. "We're relishing the opportunity to bring this party back to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Piada opens in Mayfield Heights

Piada Italian Street Food’s Mayfield Heights location is open at 6075 Mayfield Road in the former Bruegger’s Bagels location. “Thank you for the very warm and genuine welcome,” an email from Piada Italian Street Food read. “Our Mayfield Heights restaurant is officially open and we can’t wait to invite you in.”
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon

Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
CLEVELAND, OH

