The driver accused of killing five in a horrific boating crash in May was driving drunk and “recklessly” on the wrong side of the Wilmington River when he collided with another boat, Georgia prosecutors said Wednesday in an indictment. Mark Stegall now faces 10 counts of homicide, the Savannah Morning News reported. He's been issued two counts for each victim because he violated two separate laws—reckless operation of a vessel and operation of a vessel under the influence—when he drove the boat drunk, prosecutors said. Four of the five victims killed in the crash were on Stegall’s boat, all of which were from the same family. Christopher Leffler, 51, his wife Lori Leffler, 50, and their sons Zachary Leffler, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17, all died in the crash. The only survivor was the daughter, Katie, who sustained minor injuries, a GoFundMe said. The fifth victim, 37-year-old Robert Chauncey, was a passenger on the boat Stegall is accused of striking. Read it at Savannah Morning News

