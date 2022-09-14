ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawmakers split on potential impact of ending cash bail

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQAVs_0hvmbKvo00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to abolish the cash bail system. With just a few months until it takes effect, there’s lots of disagreement on what the new law does and doesn’t do.

Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3653 into law, known as the Safe-T Act.

Since the bill became law it’s come under fire from Republican lawmakers and some law enforcement.

The SAFE-T Act was passed in the middle of the night with little to no input from the public, law enforcement, and State’s Attorneys. Passing important legislation in this manner is both inherently wrong and dangerous. We are hearing throughout the state from countless law enforcement officials and prosecutors about the real and serious consequences it will pose for public safety. I believe that the General Assembly must return to Springfield to immediately repeal this ill-advised law before it becomes too late.

Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills)

Over recent weeks, concerns about Illinois abolishing cash bail have become a major topic of discussion on social media.

“We’re less than two months away from an election and all of the sudden the right-wing is peddling fear, ” said State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria).

FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

This week, Koehler and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) pushed back on worries surrounding the new law.

“You scare everybody into thinking we’re just letting out criminals willy-nilly, that’s not true,” Koehler said.

Gordon-Booth said the law is about creating a fair and just process throughout the state.

“People should not be let out of jail based on their ability to pay, but the risk that they pose to society,” Gordon-Booth said.

She added that lawmakers have consistently met with state’s attorneys about the changes.

“To discuss implementation, to discuss tweaks, clarifications, ways to strengthen certain levels of intent,” Gordon-Booth said.

Cash bail will end in Illinois on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 3

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Democrat files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Koehler
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Republican#The General Assembly
thecentersquare.com

Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines

(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: Ukrainian families flee to Illinois, but struggle to adjust

As war continues in their homeland, some Ukrainians, including women with small children, have arrived in Illinois. They are trying to live as normal. But concerns about those left behind make that difficult. Their story and more on Statewide. * Illinois Newsroom's Harrison Malkin brings us details on a newly...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
1470 WMBD

Gordon-Booth, Koehler defend cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act

PEORIA, Ill. – A local lawmaker says there’s a lot of misinformation being spread about the SAFE-T Act, even though some in both parties say change needs to happen. Democrat State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth says what she calls “right wing extremist MAGA propaganda” about the pending end to the cash bail system in the state is offensive to her.
PEORIA, IL
Injustice Watch

There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy