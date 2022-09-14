MSU student goes viral after finding unidentified substance in Subway sandwich

Gabrielle Osbourne said she heard gunshots but, since the shots weren't that loud, she thought they were fireworks. "It was just, like, a bunch of pops," Osbourne said. "So, I didn't even get up until I heard some girl wailing outside." Osbourne resides at Howland House, a Spartan Housing Cooperative, which is located at 415 M.A.C Ave. - down the street from the scene of Sunday's shooting that left a person hospitalized, ELPD recently confirmed in a release. It is not clear what the nature of injury at this time.As of Sept. 16, several suspects continue to remain at large...
