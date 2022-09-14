ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU student goes viral after finding unidentified substance in Subway sandwich

By Hannah Woehrle
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a66Ie_0hvmb5mA00

Subway on Grand River Ave on Sept. 14, 2022.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public

Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
The State News, Michigan State University

Witnesses recount scene of Sunday's M.A.C. Avenue shooting, panic at downtown bars

Gabrielle Osbourne said she heard gunshots but, since the shots weren't that loud, she thought they were fireworks. "It was just, like, a bunch of pops," Osbourne said. "So, I didn't even get up until I heard some girl wailing outside.﻿" Osbourne resides at Howland House, a Spartan Housing Cooperative, which is located at 415 M.A.C Ave. - down the street from the scene of Sunday's shooting that left a person hospitalized, ELPD recently confirmed in a release. It is not clear what the nature of injury at this time.As of Sept. 16, several suspects continue to remain at large...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Msu#Grand River
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
EATON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
909
Followers
557
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy