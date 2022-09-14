ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
York Township, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Panthers#Jets#Nfl#American Football#Lsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy