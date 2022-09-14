Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Cleveland Browns elevating Roderick Perry from Practice Squad, might sit Perrion Winfrey
The Cleveland Browns are now making moves after rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was dismissed from practice for disciplinary reasons. Brad Stainbrook of The OBR has reported that the Browns are now elevating Roderick Perry from the Practice Squad for their game against the New York Jets. Perry, a former...
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield botches revenge game, Giants are up next
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule Week 2 – @ New York Giants Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18
McClain: Texans prepare for different type of challenge in Broncos' Russell Wilson
Wilson, who relies heavily on his mobility, is a different challenge for the defense compared to the Colts’ Matt Ryan, who doesn’t like to roll out or run unless absolutely necessary.
Manti Te’o receives standing ovation from Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans before Week 3 game vs California
During his heyday, few players had as much instant recognition as former Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te’o. The
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)
It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
Browns Notes: Joel Bitonio, offensive line pulls as much as they push for yards
Browns four-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio helps anchor an offensive line that spends as much time pulling for yards as they do pushing defensive linemen and linebackers plus other notes from Thursday.
