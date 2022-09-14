This year popular weatherman Mike Randall will celebrate his 50th anniversary of performing MARK TWAIN LIVE!. Mike Randall began impersonating America’s greatest author at the age of seventeen, with his first show being May 1972 at Rosary Hill College (now Daemen College) in Buffalo. Two years later he was winning rave reviews at The Buffalo Showboat. At age 20 he had given a command performance at the State Department in Washington, D.C., and one year later he brought his rendition of the “Celebrated Humorist” off-Broadway to New York City’s only Dinner-Theatre, The Little Hippodrome. In five decades and more than two thousand performances later, Mike Randall continues to enjoy his close encounter with Mark Twain. He is the only Mark Twain impersonator to be formally acknowledged by the Daughters of The American Revolution for his authenticity. He has brought Mark Twain Live! to dinner theaters, regional theaters, opera houses, schools, colleges, churches, private clubs, corporations, associations, museums, libraries, and historical societies around the country, delivering a “Breathtaking performance of remarkable subtlety and depth”. Mark Twain Live! was endorsed by the Mark Twain Museum of Buffalo and Mike was the official Mark Twain of The Annual Huck Finn Jubilee in Victorville California for a decade, and the Annual Mark Twain Birthday Bash & Symposium in Buffalo. Several hours of makeup combined with the actor’s mannerisms, speech and Twain’s actual words create a startling realistic portrait of “America’s original stand-up comic-Mark Twain”.

