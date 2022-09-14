Read full article on original website
Fillmore volleyball wins; B-R, Houghton soccer pick up key victories
FILLMORE — The Class D3 Finals was an all-Allegany County spectacle put on display. With both teams being separated by just a five-minute drive down the road from one another, Houghton Academy and Fillmore got together on Thursday to do it all over again. Like the previous three battles...
GV/Belfast downs Cuba-Rushford; Fillmore gets shutout win (photo gallery and stories)
CUBA — The Genesee Valley/Belfast United girls squad was off to a magnificent start to their season. Having just recorded five shutouts all of last season, they could match that mark in their first five games this year. A trip to Cuba-Rushford to visit the Lady Rebels was next up on the docket, Wednesday evening for the unbeatens.
Wellsville swimming dominates Olean to start season 3-0
OLEAN — 48 hours removed from a dominant finish in the water against the Hornell Lady Red Raiders, the Wellsville Lady Sea Lions kept the momentum rolling off to the west on Thursday. With a strong beginning under wraps to start the night, Wellsville would follow with an even stronger end to the meet, as they left Olean with a massive 122-60 win over the host Lady Huskies.
Brilliant start helps Lady Sea Lions shine in home opener against visiting Hornell
WELLSVILLE — It was originally supposed to be a road trip to Hornell on Tuesday. But due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the pool in the Maple City, the Lady Lions of Wellsville would wind up hosting their home opener one week early against the Lady Red Raiders. And what...
Corrinne V. Priday, 92, Scio
Corrinne V. PRIDAY, 92, of Scio, NY, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born January 2, 1930, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Leonard and Corrinne Kneis Mitchell. On December 4, 1953, in Kenmore, she married Richard N. Priday, who predeceased her on January 24, 2013. She graduated from Saint Mary of Sorrows in Buffalo.
UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.
Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
North Collins Central School Bus Attendant Struck by Vehicle
An employee of the North Collins Central School District was injured after getting struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. According to an alert posted on the district's website, one of its bus attendants got struck at a student pickup shortly before 7:30 AM. No students were involved in the incident, which is being investigated by law enforcement. Students from the bus were then dropped off at their respective schools and were met by counseling staff.
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
A Tribute to William A. (Bubba) Greene
From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!
Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road
This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
Mark Twain Live coming to the David A. Howe Library on September 20
This year popular weatherman Mike Randall will celebrate his 50th anniversary of performing MARK TWAIN LIVE!. Mike Randall began impersonating America’s greatest author at the age of seventeen, with his first show being May 1972 at Rosary Hill College (now Daemen College) in Buffalo. Two years later he was winning rave reviews at The Buffalo Showboat. At age 20 he had given a command performance at the State Department in Washington, D.C., and one year later he brought his rendition of the “Celebrated Humorist” off-Broadway to New York City’s only Dinner-Theatre, The Little Hippodrome. In five decades and more than two thousand performances later, Mike Randall continues to enjoy his close encounter with Mark Twain. He is the only Mark Twain impersonator to be formally acknowledged by the Daughters of The American Revolution for his authenticity. He has brought Mark Twain Live! to dinner theaters, regional theaters, opera houses, schools, colleges, churches, private clubs, corporations, associations, museums, libraries, and historical societies around the country, delivering a “Breathtaking performance of remarkable subtlety and depth”. Mark Twain Live! was endorsed by the Mark Twain Museum of Buffalo and Mike was the official Mark Twain of The Annual Huck Finn Jubilee in Victorville California for a decade, and the Annual Mark Twain Birthday Bash & Symposium in Buffalo. Several hours of makeup combined with the actor’s mannerisms, speech and Twain’s actual words create a startling realistic portrait of “America’s original stand-up comic-Mark Twain”.
West Clarksville Man Charged with Hinsdale Kidnaping
A West Clarksville man was arrested on a state warrant for a Hinsdale kidnapping Thursday. New York State Police arrested 49-year-old David J. Kessler on a warrant for felony second-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an incident reported in Hinsdale on Sunday.
Olean Man Arrested on Probation Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Zachary W. Knapp on a violation of probation warrant issued out of the Allegany Town Court. Knapp was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
Busy afternoon planned in Belmont
The Allegany County Legislature will vote on several important resolutions. The diligent Clerk of the Board, Brenda Rigby Riehle, just send this updated agenda and details on the resolutions for the September 14 meeting of the Allegany County Legislature. Of special interest is a changing of the guard at the...
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
