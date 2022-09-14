Read full article on original website
Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Not Tied to More AEs in Oral Cavity SCC
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with local regionally advanced oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma, rates of postoperative adverse events appear to be similar for those receiving neoadjuvant pembrolizumab or standard-of-care treatment, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Alice...
COVID-19 Boosters, Third Doses Well Tolerated Among Pregnant, Lactating People
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine boosters or third doses are well tolerated among pregnant and lactating individuals, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues describe the reactions to the...
Guidelines Issued for Management of Pollen Food Syndrome
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical practice guideline issued by the British Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and published online Aug. 17 in Clinical & Experimental Allergy, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of pollen food syndrome (PFS). Noting that PFS sufferers experience...
Kids With Bell's Palsy Typically Recover Without Treatment
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While adults typically need steroid medication to treat Bell’s palsy, most children can recover without treatment, a new study finds. Bell’s palsy temporarily causes weakness and paralysis in facial muscles, making half of the face droop. The study — a randomized...
