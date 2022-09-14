Plexus Worldwide partners with Salt River firefighters for annual 9/11 memorial

Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, partnered with the Salt River firefighters, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick as the presenting sponsor for the 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 10.

The event was held to honor fallen firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders who selflessly gave their lives during the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, a press release stated.

“We are proud to support organizations in our community to remember those who gave their lives on 9/11. We will never forget the sacrifice they made for us,” Alec Clark, president and founder of Plexus Worldwide, stated in the release. “It’s an honor to sponsor an event that continues to provide resources and assist surviving family members in rebuilding their lives.”

Over 950 community members, including 44 Plexus team members joined the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, along with local firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel.

Each participant climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and honored each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 emergency medical responders who died in the attacks, the release explained.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an official event of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and benefits NFFF and the Salt River Firefighters Relief Fund, and assists families of fallen members of the public safety community.