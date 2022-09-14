Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Rosetta Harriet Ost, Scio
Rosetta Harriett Ost passed away on September 7, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of late Oma Hand Ost and Darwin Ost. Rosetta was a devout servant to the Lord. Rosetta worked for many years in nursing homes as an Aid. She was also known for her...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville swimming dominates Olean to start season 3-0
OLEAN — 48 hours removed from a dominant finish in the water against the Hornell Lady Red Raiders, the Wellsville Lady Sea Lions kept the momentum rolling off to the west on Thursday. With a strong beginning under wraps to start the night, Wellsville would follow with an even stronger end to the meet, as they left Olean with a massive 122-60 win over the host Lady Huskies.
wellsvillesun.com
A Tribute to William A. (Bubba) Greene
From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville football falls to Finney/Northstar, 50-22; Cuba-Rushford drops game to Batavia Notre Dame
WELLSVILLE — The Friday Night Lights were back on in the Lion’s Den, as Wellsville returned home to continue the search for their first win on the season with a meeting against C.G. Finney/Northstar in store for Week 3. After a bright and early start right out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow
Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
wellsvillesun.com
ASC Culinary Arts to be featured at Garlic Festival
Pictured: Alfred State students at last years Garlic Fest. ALFRED, NY, September 16, 2022 – This weekend Alfred State Culinary Arts students and faculty will be on display at the Cuba Garlic Festival. Visit the Stinkin’ Rose tent on Sept. 17 and 18 to see them in action.
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore volleyball wins; B-R, Houghton soccer pick up key victories
FILLMORE — The Class D3 Finals was an all-Allegany County spectacle put on display. With both teams being separated by just a five-minute drive down the road from one another, Houghton Academy and Fillmore got together on Thursday to do it all over again. Like the previous three battles...
wellsvillesun.com
PennDOT Reopens Route 4017 in Shinglehouse Borough
Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Potter County Maintenance Division reopened Route 4017 (Sunny Side Road) today after crews replaced the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough. PennDOT lifted a detour it implemented on August 15 early this morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
wellsvillesun.com
Andover officials answering questions on why removed superintendent was hired, what’s next and shared services with Whitesville
Volunteer school board members at Andover Central Schools are being asked a lot of questions since Dr. Derek Schuelein was placed on paid administrative leave and asked to leave the building on Sept. 9. Andover Central School abruptly places school Superintendent on “administrative leave”. Questions range from why was...
wellsvillesun.com
Recovery Through Employment
WELLSVILLE, NY – National Recovery Month (Recovery Month) is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery and reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, people can and do recover, and gainful employment is obtainable.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County: NYS concealed weapon law is an “unconstitutional attack”
The Allegany County Legislature passed Resolution 262-22. The resolution opposes recently enacted New York State Senate Bill S.51001 & New York State Assembly Bill A.41001 regulating legally authorized concealed carry gun permits and banning concealed carry in public as being an unconstitutional attack upon the rights of law-abiding citizens. The...
wellsvillesun.com
The 17th Annual Cuba Garlic Festival is this weekend!!
Whitesville Central School’s Doug Moot crowned, “Garlic King”. One of Allegany County’s premier festivals is this weekend, celebrating all things garlic!! The Cuba Garlic Festival is now in it’s 17th year, held at the famous Empire City Farms on September 17 and 18. The festival has...
Comments / 0