From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!

